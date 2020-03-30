Spielberg leaves the helm of the Indiana Jones Saga

It will no longer be Steven Spielberg directing Indiana Jones Chapter 5. After 39 years, the famous director has decided to pass on the baton of directing the next film in the saga, and to remain in the role of consultant.

According to Variety, a well-known entertainment magazine and website, James Mangold, who directed the Oscar-winning films “Ford v Ferrari ” and “Logan” with Hugh Jackman is currently in negotiations to take on the direction. Also according to sources, Spielberg would like to leave the character in the hands of the new generations, in order to bring a younger perspective, despite the fact that until now he seems to have been more closely tied to this series than to the others, like “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park“.

This is yet another twist in the troubled story of this fifth chapter in the saga, which was announced by Disney in March 2016 and was initially scheduled for the summer of 2019, but later postponed during production, to July 2020, and subsequently to 2021. 2021 is an important anniversary for “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, the first film in the saga, a fact that has led fans to hope they can celebrate 40 years of the adventures of Dr Jones at the same time as the release of the fifth film.

The presence in the cast of Harrison Ford, who has played the role of the famous archaeologist for the last four decades, has been confirmed, Ford has said that this film will examine the character’s life and relationships, and clarify some aspects. Filming should start next summer.