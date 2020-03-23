Tales, games and handicrafts: the “Pineta” Park has become virtual for children
The “Pineta” Park has been thinking of the children, and has expanded the “Children’s Park” space on its website, with new tales about nature, worksheets and handicrafts suggestions
In these days of emergency, with schools closed and restrictions, children have to spend very long, often boring days.
The Pineta Park has been thinking about them, and has expanded the “Children’s Park” space on its website, with new tales about nature, worksheets and suggestions on what to make, based on the tales.
In the “Download and Do It Yourself” section of the website, you can download all of the contents.
“For the children, we suggest the tale ‘A home for the animals’, for which there’s a little poster on which they can glue animal figures, and then lots of masks for them to become frogs, foxes, ladybirds, butterflies, and so on,” said the leader of the initiative.
On the site, there are also a lot of tales, to discover how a swallow, a squirrel or a Scots pine live, the curious “viper throwing“, and then worksheets on how to make bird feeders, how to prepare a treasure hunt, and models to make colourful birds to hang in the bedroom.
Download all of the materials from here.
