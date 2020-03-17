The opening of the sites of the Borromeo tourist circuit has been postponed

Also the opening of the sites in the Borromeo tourist circuit, on Lake Maggiore, has been postponed, in accordance with the measures to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection.

Initially scheduled for 20 March, the opening of the Rocca di Angera, the Islands and the other sites in the circuit has been postponed to 3 April 2020.

This is the detailed message, published on the official website:

“On the basis of the provisions of the Decree of the Prime Minister’s Office, of 8 March 2020, the sites of Terre Borromeo will not open until Friday, 3 April 2020.

To continue to learn about the beauty and history of our Province, follow our social accounts from home: @terreborromeo, @parcopallavicino, @parcodelmottarone.”