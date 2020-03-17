The opening of the sites of the Borromeo tourist circuit has been postponed
The decision to postpone the start of the season is in accordance with the provisions of the Decree of the Prime Minister’s Office
Also the opening of the sites in the Borromeo tourist circuit, on Lake Maggiore, has been postponed, in accordance with the measures to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection.
Initially scheduled for 20 March, the opening of the Rocca di Angera, the Islands and the other sites in the circuit has been postponed to 3 April 2020.
This is the detailed message, published on the official website:
“On the basis of the provisions of the Decree of the Prime Minister’s Office, of 8 March 2020, the sites of Terre Borromeo will not open until Friday, 3 April 2020.
To continue to learn about the beauty and history of our Province, follow our social accounts from home: @terreborromeo, @parcopallavicino, @parcodelmottarone.”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Rolo su Simone bloccato in Marocco: "Speriamo l'Italia riesca a farci tornare"
seve58 su Spazientito dalla coda in banca si mette a sputare in giro
seve58 su Spazientito dalla coda in banca si mette a sputare in giro
seve58 su In gita da Lodi e ubriaco al volante, fermato dai carabinieri di fronte alla caserma di Cuvio
Giuseppe Sciarra su Gli occhi in terapia intensiva
turi su Gli occhi in terapia intensiva
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.