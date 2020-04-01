Doctor finishes his shift and goes to the hall of the hospital of Circolo Varese
This happened in the hall of the hospital of Circolo in Varese, which has been hosting for some time now a piano given by the association “Circolo della Bontà”
These are very hard days for the hospital healthcare staff, forced to an unprecedented wave of work to save people affected by Covid-19.
A condition that also closely concerns lots of doctors, technicians and nurses of the Circolo hospital in Varese. And precisely for this reason, it is even more beautiful to see that among so much effort, someone also find the strength to give a smile, to colleagues but also to the many citizens who support, from outside, the work of those who fight the war against coronavirus in the front row.
This happened in the hall of the Circolo hospital in Varese, which has been hosting for some time now a piano donated by the association “il Circolo della Bontà.” Here, at the end of his shift, a doctor of high intensity medicine of the hospital stopped to play the piano giving the notes of “Don’t stop me now” by Queen to those who stopped to listen to it.
Those who want to support hospitals, even with a little contribution, in this emergency, can help us making a bank transfer to:
ASST Sette Laghi
Iban IT75 O030 6910 8101 0000 0046 111
Bic BCITITMMXXX (if required)
In the reason, you have to indicate the caption “Donazione Codv-19”
ATTENTION: in the IBAN code, after IT75 there is an O as in Oscar, followed by a zero.
(For information, visit the official web site of Asst Sette Laghi)
