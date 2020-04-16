Online exhibition-market of paintings, to support the “Del Ponte” Hospital

The Varese artist, Marco Saporiti, has accepted the invitation from Marco Rodari, who is also known as “Pimpa the clown”, and joined the initiative to raise funds to purchase two machines for the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the “Filippo Del Ponte” Hospital in Varese; these machines will enable the doctors to monitor the health of children without direct contact with the pregnant mothers, especially in confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 infection.

“At this time of emergency, I felt the need to make my own, small contribution,” Saporiti explained. “The only way, as I saw it, was to organise an exhibition of new works and sell them online. I believe that, at this time of social distancing, the Internet is a natural outlet for creating new social awareness through art and solidarity.”

The exhibition, which, of course, is online, is entitled “A new vision”, and it presents twelve new works created using a mixture of techniques on canvas, that reinterpret the naturalistic landscape with a contemporary vision, in which the essential element is stylised, with light and delicate strokes. Information about the exhibition can be found at this link , which explains how to purchase the works, or contribute to the fundraising, and sends you to the actual exhibition, which is on the artist’s YouTube channel .

The proceeds of the sale will be used entirely to purchase medical equipment. The works have a symbolic price of €150. A few weeks ago, the voluntary association “Per far Sorridere il Cielo” – Pimpa the Clown, started this initiative, which has been joined by other local associations.

The painter, Marco Saporiti, started out painting landscapes, and then developed his use of colours to produce free and emotional figurative works. Today, he is a member of the Association of Free Artists of Varese Province (ALAPV).