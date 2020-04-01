The movie DigitaLife is online on Rai Cinema for #iorestoacasa

It is online on Rai Cinema the documentary film DigitaLife , created by Varesenews in collaboration with Rai Cinema. Directed by Francesco Raganato, the documentary tells with more than 50 stories and video contributions sent from all over the world, how digital changed our life. The movie is free to watch.

“The choice to plan DigitaLife in these difficult days for Italy is just motivated from the moment that we are living, explain the producer Marco Giovannelli: because of the outbreak caused by Covid-19, we are obliged for our own good to stay in our homes and digital is becoming an important partner that everybody, even the more skeptical, are learning about. In the middle of the movie there is life in its many shapes. There is work, the travels, the sorrow, the hopelessness, like hope. There is the illness and the redemption, the courage of those who can face changes like fear of what we are living. Digital is a new era for humanity and does not know borders. It keeps us up into a glocal dimension firmly planted in the local but with a horizon more and more global”