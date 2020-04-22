Think4stone: a Varese citizen who paints stones and leaves them around the world

Fabio is 28 and loves travelling. As soon as he can save a few euros, he organizes a trip. He also does it for work and every occasion is good to discover new cities, new places, and new realities. From each experience comes an emotion and the desire to espress it also through a very personal art: painting stones.

“During my working experiences abroad, I’ve always worked hard and I’ve always managed to save some money in order to spend it for holidays, to explore a little bit this immense and fantastic world. So, three years ago while I was in Italy waiting for my visa to leave for Australia, I started painting stones. Even though I am not very good at drawing, I managed to create some unique stones full of colour and meaning. I write a ‘thought’ in each stone, a few words to describe my moods, my thoughts, my feelings,” explains Fabio.

After the first stone, he paints another one and then again. “In each of my travels, I always try to learn something new, to appreciate and respect the different local habits and customs, to discover different cultures, and I remain fascinated by these thousand shades and colours that the world has, and I feel always more “rich inside”. As well as leaving a piece of my heart and a beautiful memory in every experience, meeting so many people from all over the world with whom I share my path and my art, I decide to physically leave one of my stones as well. I look for a perfect spot where I then take a few photos, before leaving my stone forever branded think4stone“.

In this way, Fabio has scattered his art all over the world. “Most of the times, people who find my pieces of art out there reach out to me and, enthusiastic, they admire and congratulate on my project. I have an active Instagram page, which is called think4stone, where I post my photos and I have a way to keep contacts with my followers. Currently I have 75 stones scattered in 15 countries, among which about twenty are only in the United States in amazing spots all different from each other. I intend to continue with this initiative trying to travel as much as I possibly can, because 4 years ago leaving the bubble that is Italy I discovered a fascinating world, very different from what I imagined and immense, with still everything to discover and visit and I don’t want to stop. If you feel like swinging by my Instagram page, you’ll get a chance to see all my stones that I have left until now. As soon as we get out of this dark period, I already have a nice long list of places I would like to visit and leave a piece of my art”.