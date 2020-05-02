The “Travel bloggers” together for Italy. In their guide there is also Arcumeggia

There will also be Arcumeggia in the guide of “Travel Blogger per l’Italia”, the initiative created to give a concrete contribution to those who are fighting the COVID-19 emergency on the front line and are participating in the relaunch of Italian tourism, waiting to start travelling again.

180 travel bloggers from all over Italy enthusiastically joined the project to launch a fundraiser in favour of EMERGENCY, to inspire their communities to support those in difficulty and those who work daily to improve the current situation.

At the same time, each travel blogger has made available their expertise in describing the places, to create a unique guide that represents on the one hand a thank you for those who will donate to Emergency, on the other hand an incentive for the future relaunch of Italian tourism.

Anyone who will participate with a donation to the fundraising – active from 21 April to 10 May at the dedicated link sostieni.emergency.it/travelbloggerperlitalia – will in fact receive “Destinazione Italia. 270+ ideas for a journey along the boot”, a complete and unpublished guide to Italy, written exclusively by bloggers participating in the project and published in ebook format. Over 700 pages for a journey through all 20 Italian regions, in 273 destinations: an opportunity to discover little known places, hidden and unexplored corners of our beautiful country generally not present in traditional tourist guides, with the aim of promoting and relaunching the tourism sector, among the most affected by the emergency.

The funds collected will be managed directly by EMERGENCY: the non-profit organization has in fact made available to the health authorities the expertise to manage patients in case of epidemics that occurred in Sierra Leone in 2014 and 2015 during the Ebola epidemic. In particular, it has activated projects in Milan, Bergamo and Brescia contributing to the setting up of new hospitals and is managing some intensive care wards; it is also in contact with the authorities of other Italian regions to assess the need for further interventions.

The “Travel Blogger for Italy” initiative was conceived by Nicoletta Sala (author of the blog One Two Frida) and coordinated together with Agnese Sabatini (author of the blog I’ll B right back).

In the realization of the project the following have also collaborated: Martina Sgorlon (Martinaway) for the layout of the guide and the graphics for the social networks; Cristiana Pedrali (Viaggevolmente) for the text for the social network; Giorgia Fanari (La Valigia di Gio) for the relations with the press; Elena Stafano (Milanosguardinediti) for the relations with tourism agencies; Simone Lucchini (videomaker) for the realization of the video.

You can follow the social initiative through the hashtag #travelbloggerperlitalia.