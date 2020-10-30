The Walser Metrò starts again from Switzerland, the tunnel between the areas of Alta Valle Maggia and Formazza
This is one of the goals inserted in the Masterplan of the Helvetian locality, also supported by the company Svizzera Turismo
The “Walser Metrò “starts again from Switzerland, in the tunnel between the areas of Val Rovana (in Alta Valle Maggia) and Formazza. The state council has designated a subvention of over 285 thousand CHF for the homonym feasibility study promoted by the mobility group, whose leader is the Ascovam association (“Associazione dei comuni valmaggesi), and one of whose members is the municipality of “Formazza”.
The “Walser Metrò” is one of the goals put into the Masterplan of Valle Maggia, also supported by Svizzera turismo (Swiss tourism) that, as we can read in the informative note published by Ascovam, with the news of the canton government adhesion, “for some years it has been strongly oriented towards the theme of ‘Return to Nature’, which finds in these districts its highest expression.”
“The accessibility of this region – this is another step of the public statement – often really far, is actually essential, especially the connection between them, that are often detached by other morphological factors that reduce the use. In other terms, it becomes essential to pass through from a peripheral place to another more rapidly, in order to create interconnected mountain areas that are able to offer a renewed touristic experience directed to let the visitors stay and create more attractions for those that live or decide to live in that area.”
Translated by Micol Viviani e Michela Villa
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
