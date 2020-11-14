Ameno and its surroundings, with corners of history and views of Lake Orta

A path, a short distance from Varese Province, from Milan and from Canton Ticino, leads to Lake Orta. To be precise, it leads to Ameno, a small village in Piedmont, of ancient origins, in Novara Province, that lies on the eastern shore of Lake Orta. (Photo by Ameno Turismo )

The village is located on a hill, surrounded by greenery. There are several paths that begin in Ameno, that provide a full tour of the local area, such as the “Quadrifoglio di Ameno” (Four-leaved Clover of Ameno), which is made up of four looped paths, with a total length of 33.6 kilometres and a difference in altitude of 1215 metres. Click here to learn more about them .

(NB: the bad weather at the beginning of October also affected this area, causing a number of difficulties. Currently, there are some problems and interruptions, especially along the Anello Celeste, particularly on the sections in the area of Mount Mesma. In many cases, it is possible to climb over the plants or go around them but, for safety reasons, we recommend you take the Blue Trail, which is the only one that is completely viable. We therefore recommend you inquire about the state of the paths before entering the trails).

The history of the village

Ameno was already inhabited in the Middle Bronze Age. Recent excavations brought to light the flooring of a hut dating back 3600 years, and numerous fragments of terracotta vases and handles were found. Already in the first decades of the 20th century, excavation campaigns were carried out by the Regio Museum of Antiquities in Turin, which brought to light numerous Gallo-Roman and Roman tombs that date back to the culture of Golasecca and of the Iron Age.

There was almost certainly more than one village in the municipality, made up of mixed populations of Celts and Romans. Also numerous Romanesque churches have demonstrated over time the importance of this village; these include the parish church of Santa Maria Assunta. There is no shortage of palaces and manor houses from the XVII and XVIII centuries.

Corners of history and spectacular views

From Ameno and the surrounding area, you can enjoy spectacular views of Lake Orta. To the south of the village, there is Mount Mesma, which, today, is a nature reserve, with its two Via Crucis and the Franciscan monastery on the top. The route starting from the hamlet of Pecorino leads for 9 km along a dirt path, which can be travelled on foot, or by bicycle.

Translated by Alessia Tropolini

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook