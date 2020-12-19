Baveno and Stresa are working on an app to revitalise tourism

The towns of Baveno and Stresa, each with its own Department of Tourism, are working on creating an app, which, with the arrival of the new tourist season, will provide all of the information about the two towns; an app of the iTown circuit, which is already being used by many towns, including the “Lake Garda” app.

Once you have downloaded the app, it will provide its contents divided into sections that are easy to use: public facilities, general information, events, tourist attractions, the path system, transport, catering, shops, hotel and other facilities, the promotion of beautiful landscapes, as well as a space for reporting faults directly to the technical departments.

The two Councillors for Tourism in Baveno and Stresa, Marco Sabatella and Maria Grazia Bolongaro, said, “We decided to work together, because we believe in the idea of networking and, in the near future, we would like to involve other towns on Lake Maggiore. This App will make our territory smarter, it will be an operating tool for tourists and travellers who visit the sites and attractions in our territory, and will also be useful for the local inhabitants. This is another tool that will help the tourist to get around during his holiday, to fully optimise his days. We need innovative initiatives, and this app is a great start.”

The two Councillors added, “Furthermore, it will also be possible to use this application on Lake Garda, giving the tourist the chance to travel to Verbano, to extend his holiday. We think that this is also a tool to promote our lake and we believe in the cooperation between our towns, where we are going to take decisions on the basis of mutual consent to make the offer of tourist services as complete as we can. We’re also available to network with the other towns of on the Borromeo Gulf, making ourselves available for any information about it.”

Translated by Charlotte Ovalle

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook