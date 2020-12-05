The Cuneo-Ventimiglia-Nice railway line is top among the Italian National Trust’s “Places of the heart”
More than 100 kilometres of track cross the Piedmont plain, the coasts of western Liguria, the French Riviera, and the natural parks of the Maritime Alps and the Mercantour.
The Cuneo-Ventimiglia-Nice railway line has come top in the Italian National Trust’s 10th national campaign, “Places of the heart”, with 20,474 votes, surpassing the Castle and Park of Sammezzano, in the town of Reggello, near Florence, which had led the ranking for weeks, but which only got 20,267 votes.
There is still one month for the current ranking to be confirmed, or not, because the initiative of the Italian National Trust (FAI) will end on 15 December, the last day on which online votes will be accepted. The railway line is a jewel of engineering and architecture, and now, after the severe flooding at the beginning of October, it has become an essential connection between Cuneo Province, Liguria and France.
More than 100 kilometres of track cross the Piedmont plain, the coasts of western Liguria, the French Riviera, and the natural parks of the Maritime Alps and the Mercantour. In less than fifty kilometres, as the crow flies, it covers a difference in altitude of one thousand metres, through an enchanting but extremely impervious territory.
Translated by Chiara Brovelli, Sarah Guarneri, Giorgia Perinelli and Alessia Tropolini
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
