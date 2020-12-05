A video for “natural rights of male and female children”

In the day that celebrates childhood and adolescence rights, the social cooperative “Il Villaggio in città” chose to dedicate a special video to a great Italian teacher, Gianfranco Zavalloni, and to his manifesto for “natural rights of male and female children”. For each of the ten natural Rights, here’s a couple of photos of the activities in which il Villaggio in città involved children, following the line drawn by the Manifesto, that we report below.

1 THE RIGHT TO LAZINESS, to live moments of time unplanned by adults

2 THE RIGHT TO GET DIRTY, to play with sand, in the dirt. To play with grass, with leaves, with water, with stones, with twigs

3 THE RIGHT TO THE SMELLS, to enjoy smells, to recognize the scents offered by nature

4 THE RIGHT TO DIALOGUE, to listen and to receive the permission to speak, to converse and to dialogue

5 THE RIGHT TO THE USE OF HANDS, to place bolds, to saw, to rasp wood, to sand, to glue, to build with clay, to tie strings, to make fire

6 THE RIGHT TO A GOOD START, to eat healthy food from birth, to drink clean water and to breath fresh air

7 THE RIGHT TO THE STREETS, to play freely in squares, to walk the streets

8 THE RIGHT TO THE SAVAGE, to build a refuge-game in little woods, to have places

where they can hide, trees on which they can climb

9 THE RIGHT TO SILENCE, to listen to wind’s breath, to birds’ song, to water’s

gurgling

10 THE RIGHT TO SHADES, to see the sun rising and setting, to admire, in the nights, the

moon and the stars

Always on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, Villaggio in città proposes as well, on

Sunday 22nd of November , “Una favola al citofono” (A door phone fairy tale), a free

initiative dedicated to all the children in quarantine.

Translated by Andrea Rota, Charlotte Ovalle and Sara Guarneri

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke