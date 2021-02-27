The extraordinary beauty of the Campo dei Fiori to wish you a Happy 2021
To wish you a Happy New Year, we went to one of the most representative places in the Varese area: Campo dei Fiori. A mountain put to the test by 2020 but which in these last days of the year shows itself with a truly extraordinary charm
It’s almost as if they wanted to make up for a year which has gone in a way that nobody would have ever expected, it was almost as if they wanted to leave at least one last good memory. 2020 in its last days gave us a really breathtaking show. And that is exactly how we want to say goodbye to such a tough year and wish you a happy 2021.
So we went up to Campo dei Fiori, one of the most representative places of our territory, to record this video with which we want to wish you a happy new year.
This is not a random choice. In fact, the mountain, which rises above Varese, is the emblem of this difficult year. 2020 spared nothing to Campo dei Fiori. It started with Luvinate’s flood, it came then to the storm which destroyed thousands of trees, passing also through the hydrocarbon seeps. It will take years for the wounds to heal and tremendous efforts will be necessary. However, we want to interpret the beauty with which 2020 is ending as a message of hope.
VareseNews’s desk wish you a happy new year.
Translated by Chiara Brovelli, Sara Mentasti and Charlotte Ovalle
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
