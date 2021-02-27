The extraordinary beauty of the Campo dei Fiori to wish you a Happy 2021

It’s almost as if they wanted to make up for a year which has gone in a way that nobody would have ever expected, it was almost as if they wanted to leave at least one last good memory. 2020 in its last days gave us a really breathtaking show. And that is exactly how we want to say goodbye to such a tough year and wish you a happy 2021.

So we went up to Campo dei Fiori, one of the most representative places of our territory, to record this video with which we want to wish you a happy new year.

This is not a random choice. In fact, the mountain, which rises above Varese, is the emblem of this difficult year. 2020 spared nothing to Campo dei Fiori. It started with Luvinate’s flood , it came then to the storm which destroyed thousands of trees , passing also through the hydrocarbon seeps . It will take years for the wounds to heal and tremendous efforts will be necessary. However, we want to interpret the beauty with which 2020 is ending as a message of hope.

VareseNews’s desk wish you a happy new year.

Translated by Chiara Brovelli, Sara Mentasti and Charlotte Ovalle

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke