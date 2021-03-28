An environmental start-up to clean up the woods in the Campo dei Fiori Park

The first meeting with groups and associations that operate in the territory of the Campo dei Fiori Park was held in the evening of yesterday, Friday 5 March, to learn about the new “environmental start-up” for cleaning up the woods.

Many organisations (including Legambiente Varese, LIPU Varese, Associazione Amici Campo dei Fiori, Grotta Remeron, Italia Nostra Varese, FAI Ambiente Varese, Osservatorio Astronomico, Protezione Civile Valtinella, Consorzio Castanicoltori) accepted the invitation to examine this new opportunity which was first provided by regional legislation only two years ago by Lombardy Region, and which is in the implementation phase, among the first at a regional level, and in Varese Province no less.

“I sincerely thank the people who have participated. There were many suggestions, curiosities and points of view to be heard,” said Alessandro Boriani, the Mayor of Luvinate. “The will to take care of our mountain and the contribution of the associations will be fundamental in ensuring that this experience becomes an opportunity to restart in the coming years, that marks a change of approach also for our public bodies, from the offices responsible for authorising and checking, to subjects putting forward a new planning phase for the territory.”

“Land Associations are an instrument in the recovery and exploitation of land heritage implemented through the associated management of farming-forestry-pastoral activities. They have only been recognised by Lombardy Region for a few years now,” Luca Colombo, technical coordinator of the project pointed out, “and these activities make it possible to protect the environment and landscape, prevent hydrogeological risks and fires, and, at the same time, encourage tourism and local production. For further information and contacts: https://www.comune.luvinate.va.it/asfo-valli-delle-sorgenti/”.

“This is an experience that we support and look forward to with great interest, to overcome one of the biggest obstacles on our mountain, which is the extreme fragmentation of private property, which for years has made maintenance and forestry work very difficult. While the work of contacting owners continues, we are preparing for the second presentation meeting with the economic and business stakeholders in the territory,” said the President of the Park Authority, Giuseppe Barra.

Translated by Sara Mentasti, Andrea Rota, Edoardo Graziani

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook