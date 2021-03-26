Art and messages of peace for the 21st birthday of the Casciago Kaki

It has been another “remote” birthday for the Casciago Kaki of Peace . The tree, which was born from a seed that survived the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and which was planted in the churchyard of San Giovanni Church, turns 21 years old on 18 March.

Messages of peace from the children, for the 21st birthday of the Casciago Kaki Tree.

The children from the Morosolo primary school, the teachers and the project’s patron, Anniva Anzi, wanted to celebrate the event, to keep the tradition alive and leave a tangible sign of hope.

Everything was ready for the celebrations of the twenty years of the Kaki Tree Project in 2020: events, refreshments, installations, locations in coordination with the local administration and the Alessandro Manzoni School, which, from the beginning, thanks to the interest of the teachers then and now, embraced the project, which has recently joined the European network, Kaki Tree Europe . The pandemic stopped everything, but the organisation has not stopped or given up, going ahead with planning events and celebrations, which have been postponed until they can be held.

So, on the eve of the birthday, the students from the primary school in Morosolo, all involved in remote learning, watched and listened to the story of the Kaki , which had been written and illustrated, in 2010, by Chicco Colombo. The teachers collected phrases of hope written by each child and, where the tree found its home, in front of the church of San Giovanni, they left a sign, even in this complicated year.

THE STORY OF THE CASCIAGO KAKI – In 2000, at the Venice Biennial, Anniva Anzi encountered the project by Tatsuo Miyajima, a Japanese artist who had translated into art the work of Masayuki Ebinuma, the tree doctor who had saved and planted the seeds of a tree that had survived the atomic bombing in 1945. This gave rise to the idea of bringing a piece of that project to Morosolo, which was embraced by the village’s primary school and teachers. Over the years, many artists have taken part in the various initiatives organised to celebrate the Casciago Kaki, donating their time and their works.

Various events had been planned for the 20th birthday: a cancellation stamp, collaboration with the JRC Cultural Centre in Ispra, and several artists who created works or performances to spread the project’s message of peace and of hope. Everything had to be postponed until the end of the emergency, when there will be an additional initiative: Massimiliano Ielmini, who teachers meditation techniques and is a practitioner of energy and physical rebalancing, is donating a gong bath, which will be done under the branches of the kaki tree, and the sound will be amplified and spread throughout the village, as an omen for liberation and rebirth.

Here are the voices of the artists who are ready to donate their works and performances for the birthday of the Kaki.

CHICCO COLOMBO

“On the tenth anniversary of the Kaki, some artists were asked to leave signs to bear witness to this important project of peace and hope,” said Chicco Colombo. “I decided to build a kamishibai, a typical Japanese theatre, and I invented a story based on the first decade of the Kaki, with pictures and words that I had drawn and created for the occasion. This little theatre was then turned into a book, which was given to the Japanese delegation that was visiting Casciago ten years ago.”

PIETRO PIRELLI

Pietro Pirelli had prepared a project to be developed inside the Church of San Giovanni. “We laid a hexagon on the ground, to mark the place where my sound stones will be put. When we get back together with the children, we’ll sing in a round, to celebrate the birthday of the Kaki,” the artist said. At the bottom, on the altar, a black bin, like the ones used in Ispra for radioactive waste, will throw up a deep blue light; this is the good side of science, the side that serves peace.

MARIA TERESA GONZALEZ RAMIREZ

The Mexican artist Maria Teresa Gonzalez Ramirez came up with a light project to celebrate the twentieth birthday of the Kaki in Casciago. “I thought of an active site-specific installation, that is, where the children from the Morosolo primary school, who are our future, will be the main element in my performance. So, the “Melodías de LUZ” was gradually born, where each child creates his or her own personal LIGHT bulb in clay, deciding both the size and the thickness; each one will give out a different musical note and, with the help of a baton, we will together create a single melody de LUZ. Each individual is unique and unrepeatable, but alone they can do nothing; it is together that we will save each other, that we will create a melody of LIGHT that leads to a brotherhood and to the PEACE that our kaki symbolises. Without neglecting the uniqueness of the individual, only culture and art can unite and ignite the LIGHT of conscience. Today, more than ever, this concept is relevant, as it is a symbol that speaks of the moment in history we are living through.

MANUELA MARTINES

“Last autumn, when the tree was still thriving with all of its green foliage, I applied an electrode to the leaves and one to the ground near the roots, and connected them to an electronic device (The music of the plants) that can transform the electrical differential created into sound,” explained Manuela Martines. “The result is extremely poetic. The sound has an intensity and a rhythm that changes with the external conditions; if the tree is touched, it reacts by suddenly becoming silent, and if it is hit by sound waves from musical instruments, it almost seems to imitate the sound.”

MASSIMILIANO IELMINI

Finally, a last message of hope. Massimiliano Ielmini, who teachers meditation techniques, and who is a practitioner of energy and physical rebalancing, is going to donate a gong bath, when it is all over. It will be done under the branches of the kaki, and the sound will be amplified and spread throughout the village, as an omen for liberation and rebirth.

Translated by Mentasti Sara and Graziani Edoardo

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook