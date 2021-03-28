Director Ridley Scott wants Varese’s Liz Taylor on the set of the film “Gucci”

The film director Ridley Scott has called Marina Castelnuovo, Varese’s Liz Taylor double, to the set of the film “Gucci”.

With Lady Gaga, in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the film tells the story of the very famous family of fashion, starting from the murder of Patrizia Reggiani’s husband. The other famous actors will be Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Marina Castelnuovo (in the photo, with the actress Giannina Facio) is going to be filming in Rome, and for the time being, her role is top secret.

The local Liz has already met with Jeremy Irons, who is playing Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio Gucci’s father, and with the actress Giannina Facio, the wife of Ridley Scott, who, together with her husband, is producing the film for Scott Free Productions. The film will be released by MGM.

Last week, Marina Castelnuovo gave a long interview to the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, which was published in the cultural insert “La Lettura”, accompanied by numerous pictures with the Hollywood celebrities she has worked or attended galas with.

Translated by Sarah Guarneri

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook