Five years ago, Nicola was diagnosed with cancer; today, he covered 93 km, along the Via Francisca

Nicola Gallicchio, a 38-year-old Italian-Swiss engineer, who lives in Lavena Ponte Tresa, wanted to celebrate in his own way the fifth anniversary of the diagnosis that changed his life, the diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

It was a day like so many five years ago; Nicola had run his usual 20km and everything was normal, apart from a slight persistent cough, which he had had for some time. Nothing to give too much importance to, he thought. And yet, within a few hours, his life would change. After he fainted, he was taken to the hospital in Luino, and from there (thanks to the correct intuition of the doctor on duty) to Pavia, to the San Matteo General Hospital, a European centre of excellence in the treatment of blood cancers. It was an emergency journey, by ambulance.

Here, alas, the suspicions of the doctor in Luino were confirmed: in the centre of his abdomen, there was a 13×8 cm tumour mass that was inoperable. “I looked at myself in the mirror. I died at that moment. But I was also reborn, because that’s when my new life started.”

The time was taken to understand precisely what type of tumour it was, and then immediately, the first cycle of chemotherapy began. There would eventually be six cycles, all in Pavia and in the day hospital. “They consisted of three terrible days in bed, after which I slowly got up and got myself on the treadmill; to combat the nausea and the disease in my own way.” After the six cycles of chemotherapy, there were 17 cycles of radiotherapy, this time in Varese. Today, the tumour is in remission and is being monitored with frequent tests.

While he was in hospital, Nicola read an article in a magazine about the Tor des Géants, the mountain race that is held every year in the Aosta Valley, one of the toughest races in the world, where athletes run over 300 km and face a difference in altitude of 24,000 m. The winner usually does not sleep for more than a couple of hours in three days, and runs the rest of the time. “If I make it to 40, I want to give it a go,” he said to himself in his hospital bed.

And although it is still 2 years before he turns 40, this year he wanted to find some way to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his new life. And he wanted to do it his way: by running.

“Over these years, I’ve seen this walk, the Via Francisca del Lucomagno , start and grow in popularity, and it begins in my hometown, Lavena Ponte Tresa, and goes to Pavia. The Pavia where my new life began. I thought it was the right way to celebrate this anniversary, to walk it in one go. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it all because of the curfew, which I was in danger of breaking. So, on 20 February, I drove to Castiglione Olona, since I had already covered the first stages many times during my daily training sessions, and from there, I went to Pavia in 12 hours.”

Unlike 5 years earlier, he was not in an ambulance, half unconscious and at the mercy of his nausea. He was on his own legs, which were silently shouting his determination and his strength to the world, step by step. During the journey, which Nicola did with a 4 kg backpack on his shoulders, he told us that he was struck by the beauty of the landscapes and amazed by the number of animals he encountered: herons, ibises, coypus, wild boars and roe deer. These encounters were all the more wonderful when they took place at dawn, while he was still running in the dark with his torch. Alone, in the wood, with his objective before him.

“I liked the Via very much, the part of the RTO (Rile Tenore Olona) Park, is where I encountered the most animals … at a certain point, even rabbits! It’s been improved a lot, and it’s made charming by the passage of the old Valmorea railway,” Nicola told us. “The most surreal part was at the end, the arrival in Pavia. Firstly, because at around 50 km, I started to fell the tiredness. I had reached the ‘threshold of 50 km’, a well-known point of difficulty for anyone who runs: up to that point, it had only been hearsay for me, as this was the first time I’d gone that far. And then, as I was, in a certain sense, ‘enclosed’ in my own world, reliving the arrival five years earlier, life exploded next to me.

“It was the weekend, people were walking and I was slaloming between families. All of this while wearing a face mask, which didn’t help to reduce the fatigue, quite the opposite. In Pavia, just like five years ago, I was greeted by a grey sky. But it was under that sky that, many will be surprised to hear, the most wonderful time began. The time when everything took on a different, authentic value.”

Today, beside him, Nicola has his wife Roberta and their little son Francesco Antonio, “a blessing that arrived a year ago.” He continues his training sessions, hoping one day to be able to run in the Tor des Géants, and is followed by his athletics trainer Stefano Ruzza, “who I thank very much. Since Baltimore, he’s been doing his utmost to support me and get me ready.” Nicola is writing a diary, an account of his experience and he does not rule out the possibility of publishing it one day, with the aim of giving hope to anyone who, like him, suddenly receives a diagnosis of this disease.

“Why do I do it? The fatigue I feel while trail running makes me feel alive, and what I do is a way to give thanks and to prove myself worthy of this new life.”

Translated by Bonanomi Vittoria, Ciocca Elisabetta and Perinelli Giorgia

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook