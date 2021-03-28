The UCIMU Academy, nine young people hired by local companies

The UCIMU Academy, a project conceived by UCIMU, the Association of Italian Machine Tool Manufacturers, to facilitate and support the training of people who will work in the industry, is starting off on the right foot.

When the syndicate association was officially signed, and the academy thereby established, the first training programme immediately became operational. It involves 9 recent high-school graduates, who have been taken on, with first level apprenticeships, by 6 companies that manufacture machine tools, robots and automation machines, that are all associated with UCIMU, and all are local.

in the photo, Barbara Colombo, the UCIMU President

“We hope that more and more companies will want to take part in the project,” explained Barbara Colombo, the UCIMU President, “and thereby consolidate the role of the UCIMU Academy as a useful tool in reducing the mismatch between the demand and supply of work.”

The companies that have joined the project include: D’Andrea SpA, in Lainate, Ficep SpA, in Gazzada Schianno, Ghiringhelli SpA, in Luino, the Oerlikon Group, in Brugherio, Rosa Ermando SpA, in Rescaldina, and Tecno Delta SpA, in Saronno.

THE MEMBERS OF THE SYNDICATE ASSOCIATION

The entities that have joined the Syndicate Association are: the UCIMU Foundation, a non-profit organisation, founded in 1993, that operates as an institute for economic and scientific research, for the cultural examination, development, promotion and support of Italian companies that manufacture machine tools and production systems; Energheia Impresa Sociale, an institution that provides training and employment services, accredited by Lombardy Region. This institution provides, among other things, support for companies in their search for personnel; Promos, a professional training centre accredited by Lombardy Region, and Atena Impresa Sociale. In addition to these, there are numerous organisations from the world of education and training: the Carlo Cattaneo – LIUC University, the Giulio Riva State Technical-Industrial Institute, the Andrea Ponti High School, and the Evangelista Torricelli High School.

WHO CAN JOIN

Membership of the UCIMU Academy project is only for companies associated with UCIMU, and as it can only be organised, for operational reasons, in accordance with geographical proximity, the UCIMU Foundation is already thinking of creating a project for Milan Province, an area that is home to numerous companies in the sector, and as many training institutes.

Translated by Mentasti Sara, Tropolini Alessia and Rota Andrea

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook