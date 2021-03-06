How to raise children during a pandemic: the strains and hopes
The first webinar of “Mamme in cerchio” (Mums in a ring) is on Thursday, 18 February, at 10.30 a.m., and is with the pedagogist Roberta Broggi. Participation is free.
The sharing of experiences by new and future mothers has also gone online, with the first webinar promoted by the association Mamme in cerchio, of Azzate, scheduled for Thursday, 18 February, at 10.30 a.m.
“How to raise children during the pandemic: the strains and experiences” is the title of the meeting, intended for parents, with the pedagogist Roberta Broggi.
“This year, we’ve had to adapt to the changes, to social distancing and to a new way of relating to each other. The current situation still doesn’t allow us to organise events on our premises; nevertheless, we’ve scheduled an online meeting, to reflect together,” the promoters explained.
Participation in the webinar is free.
Registration begins on 18 February, at 10:15 a.m., on Google Meet. Meeting code: jqz-entj-xje.
Translated by Elisa Cairone and Vittoria Bonanomi
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
