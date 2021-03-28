“We dedicate the Via Magenta footbridge to the nurse who lost her life there in Varese”
This is the proposal to the municipality of Varese made by one of our readers, who wrote to us after reading our article
Dedicating the footbridge between Via Magenta and Via Nino Bixio to the young nurse who, at the end of her evening shift, was run over on the pedestrian crossing at that very spot, is the proposal to the Varese city council made by one of our readers, who wrote to us after reading our article.
Good evening,
I have read that the new footbridge in Via Magenta is shortly to be inaugurated. I would like to suggest to the authorities of our city that they name this work after Daria Guazzotti, who was a wonderful young nurse aged 25 who died when she stepped off the old footbridge at the pedestrian crossing as she was returning home after her shift at 10 p.m.
She had just been hired at the Ospedale del Ponte from Valenza Po, she had left her family and found a studio apartment for rent in Bosto. I had the pleasure of meeting her personally, and she was a special person, over the moon at having found her dream job, which was shattered right after she walked down that footbridge.
I refer you to the link to the article on the incident made at the time. https://www.varesenews.it/2017/10/era-uninfermiera-del-del-ponte-la-giovane-investita-in-via-magenta/659494/. I think it would be a generous gesture by the City of Varese towards a very young woman who wanted to dedicate her life to work and the good of others.
Cordially
Guido Trolli
Translated by Bonanomi Vittoria, Ovalle Charlotte, Perinelli Giorgia, Tropolini Alessia
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
