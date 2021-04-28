The Monastery of Santa Caterina in Locarno will house the natural history museum

The town council of Locarno has examined and approved the documentation relating to the variation of the town planning scheme, which seeks to house the new headquarters of the Cantonal Museum of Natural History in the Monastery of Santa Caterina. “In this way, the grounds for transferring this important museum to Locarno are established, in accordance with the address given by the cantonal authority,” said the administrator.

“The town, is ready to do its part to welcome the new museum into a place that is ideal from various points of view,” said Paolo Caroni, the deputy Mayor and head of the planning department. “Not only its visitors, but the entire population will be able to enjoy this space in the heart of the town.”

The parallel study mandate procedure, started by the Canton last year, had made it possible to identify the location for the new building to be integrated within the large area owned by the canton.

“This solution,” explained the administration, “allows a correct integration of this building with those of historical-cultural value that make up the monastery complex, respecting the needs of a modern museum structure.”

The variation of the planning scheme for the town centre establishes the conditions and parameters for future building, as well as the access methods and the main characteristics that will be considered in the next development of the project. In particular, what has emerged is the desire to preserve the particular characteristics of the open spaces within the town’s walls and the possibility to use the existing buildings, in the best way possible, to house the new museum premises, respecting their historical and cultural value and that of the current Monastery.

“We are convinced,” they said at the town hall, “that the choice made by the State Council at that time is proving to be the best possible one in terms of giving value to cantonal property and developing a project that will give momentum to all of the activities carried out in a region like ours, which is rich in its historical, cultural and natural contents.

The documents approved by the town council will now be sent to the Department of land for preliminary examination, at the end of which the information for the public, on the town-planning scheme, will be organised.

Translated by Andrea Rota and Michela Villa

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook