David di Donatello, a nomination for Renato Pozzetto for the best actor award

There is also Renato Pozzetto in the competition for the award for best actor in a leading role at “David di Donatello”, the highest recognition in the Italian cinema which will be awarded on 11th May during the gala evening of 66th edition.

“Lei mi parla ancora”: film by Pupi Avati with Renato Pozzetto.

The great Milanese actor of Varese, 80, obtained the nomination for the unpublished, delicate and heart-rending performance of the protagonist in the film “Lei mi parla ancora” directed by Pupi Avati which was freely based on the namesake novel by Giuseppe Sgarbi.

In the film, released on 8 February, Pozzetto plays Giuseppe, who is the father of Elisabetta and Vittorio Sgarbi and plays a dramatic role for the first time in his career. The plot begins with the disappearance of Mrs Rina (Giuseppe’s wife) and the arrival in Giuseppe’s life of a writer (Amicangelo, played by Fabrizio Gifuni) commissioned by his daughter to write a memoir with the old man. The relationship between the two men is initially stormy but gradually becomes deeper.

Along with the popular Lombard actor, Pierfrancesco Favino (Hammamet), Elio Germano (Volevo nascondermi), Valerio Mastandrea (Figli) and Kim Rossi Stuart (Cosa sarà) are also in the running for “Best Actor in a Leading Role”.

During his long career, Renato Pozzetto has already received a David di Donatello in 1975, but on that occasion it was a “Special David” “for the new kind of humour in his interpretations”.

In addition to the nomination for Best Actor, “Lei mi parla ancora” was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Among the nominees for the 2021 edition is Andrea Leanza from Saronn, candidate for “best make-up artist” for the film Hammamet directed by Gianni Amelio. The latter is one of the five films in the running for best film along with “Favolacce” by the D’Innocenzo brothers, “Le sorelle Macaluso” by Emma Dante, “Miss Marx” by Susanna Nicchiarelli and “Volevo nascondermi” by Giorgio Diritti.

Text translated by Cairone Elisa, Perinelli Giorgia and Brovelli Chiara

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke