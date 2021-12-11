What is interesting in our area? We lead you to discover Laveno Mombello, with its lakeside, the view from Sasso del Ferro and the art nouveau houses

From a relaxing walk along the lakeside, to a hike along the mountain trails. Water and land are the classical elements of Laveno Mombello, the lovely town that looks out over Lake Maggiore, with the large mountain, Sasso del Ferro, behind it. Famous for its breathtaking views, it is the perfect destination for anyone who wants to spend a few peaceful hours, or a long weekend, discovering its many beautiful spots. Indeed, the town has nothing to envy the Piedmont shore, providing the opportunity to feel you are on holiday, even a few kilometres from home.

LAVENO, ITS ART NOUVEAU HOUSES and ITS PARK

The small town centre has narrow streets to be discovered, art nouveau houses and bars, where you can sit and have a coffee, and enjoy the beauty of Lake Maggiore. You can walk through the town centre from the Gaggetto area to Viale De Angeli. From there, you can reach the new, large terrace, built where there was once the company Ceramica. For walking enthusiasts, you can continue on to the Parco Castello, which is home to the town’s ancient fort, and an excellent vantage point from which to get a different view of the town.

Near the railway station, you can also visit the renovated, former warehouse of the Ferrovie Nord, which dates back to the late 19th century, and which the non-profit association AVEV (Associazione Vele d’Epoca Verbano APS) transformed into the “Officine dell’Acqua”. This exhibition area is dedicated to tradition and to the navigation of inland waters, and is a venue for the wide range of local, cultural events.

Today, Villa Frua houses the town hall and a beautiful library, which is a must-see for anyone who loves ancient decorations, or to leaf through books in frescoed halls. The library has a very large collection of books, many of which talk about the tradition of ceramics, which have long played an important part of the town. Also from there, you can enjoy a beautiful view of the lake and lie down on the large grassy area, for a break in the open air.

THE CABLE CARS OF LAKE MAGGIORE

A few metres away, there are the Laveno Mombello cable cars . Eighty cars take visitors from the centre of the town to Sasso del Ferro, in about twenty minutes. From the top of the mountain, you can enjoy an all-round view of the Valcuvia Valley and Lake Maggiore and, if you are lucky, you will also see hang-gliders and paragliders leaping from the platform. The top of the mountain can also be reached on foot, from the mule track that starts in the Monteggia area of Laveno, goes through the beautiful town Vararo, and continues to the top. This is an beautiful route into the woods, where you can enjoy the fresh air and the colours of nature.

CYCLE PATH

For anyone who loves walking or going for a bike ride, there is the cycle path, which goes from the centre of Laveno (Ponte area) to Cittiglio. This 5.3 km path runs beside the Boesio stream, through woods and fields. From Cittiglio, continue on the state road (alternatively, you can use the ancient route of the valley road, which passes the towns of Brenta and Casalzuigno) to Cuveglio. From there, you can get onto the cycle path, which continues to Luino, although near Grantola, you can go back onto the section that leads to Cunardo, and then on towards Induno Olona.

CERRO, AND THE HERMITAGE OF SANTA CATERINA DEL SASSO

From Laveno Mombello, you can also get to Cerro, the small village, where time seems to have stopped, which is famous for its big, sandy beach, which fills up with bathers during the summer, and for rowing, which is done all year round.

Then, you might end your trip to Lake Maggiore at the Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso, in Leggiuno, one of the most beautiful places on Lake Maggiore. Every year, the hermitage, which was built on the side of a cliff over Lake Maggiore, is visited by thousands of tourists and is a place of art and religion.

From the Hermitage, there is a nice walk around a ring that will take you to discover many other places on the lake, through small villages and nature.

HOW TO GET TO LAVENO MOMBELLO

By bus:

Autolinee Varesine, Lines No. 03, No. 18.

By car:

From Varese, through Valganna, along the state road SS 233.

By train:

Trenord: the Milano-Gallarate-Luino line

Trenord: the Milano Cadorna-Varese-Laveno line

By ferry

From Verbania to Laveno Mombello.

