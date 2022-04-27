Research and training for sustainable fashion. The wager by Centrocot on Malpensafiere

The Chamber of Commerce has allocated a considerable space to the Cosmo School at the events venue, to create a research laboratory that will provide textile companies with sustainable solutions.

Malpensafiere continues to change and adapt to the times. Although it still organises exhibitions, which is one of the sectors most affected by the crisis caused by COVID 19, it is turning part of its spaces into a research and training centre for sustainable fashion.

It was announced this morning that a new centre for scientific research and training of the younger generations will be set up, in collaboration with Centrocot in Busto Arsizio, the laboratory where, since 1987, textile materials from every corner of the globe are tested and certificates of conformity are issued.

The agreement provides for the creation of a research laboratory dedicated to environmental sustainability, which will be used to find new ecological and sustainable solutions for textile companies, and use of the laboratory by students from the Cosmo School, the technical institute created by Centrocot together with a number of companies, associations and foundations in the textile sector, to train technology sustainability managers.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Fabio Lunghi, said he was delighted with the agreement. “In 2018, we left the Centrocot shareholding structure because of the new Chamber regulations. However, we’ve always believed in this experience, and that’s why we accepted this offer. Malpensafiere is changing, although it won’t lose its exhibition vocation. We’re becoming an important service centre. To aid this transformation, we’ve allocated €1.5 million to renovate the building in the next few years.”

Centrocot’s chief executive, Grazia Cerini, is enthusiastic, and she announced that the work is starting today, Thursday. “Today, the dream is coming true. We’re staying in Sant’Anna as a testing centre, but here in Malpensafiere, we’re creating an innovation, research and development centre. The circular economy, 3D printing and new textiles will be the themes at the heart of the training courses. Here, students will spend some of the 2000 course hours.” The first course for sustainability managers starts on 21 December, with the initial selections for the 20-25 places available. “Companies have a great need for sustainability managers, since all of the big brands are making a decisive change to green production.”

Mayor Emanuele Antonelli also attended the inauguration. He thanked Lunghi and Cerini for the partnership they have created. “I hope and am sure this centre will create jobs.” The Cosmo is the second technical school to be given a space, after the INCOM School moved there.

What will the Research Centre work on? “Recycled textile materials will be tested. The use of scraps, biodegradability, reducing microplastics and the management of companies’ unsold stocks will be studied there.”

Translated by Castagna Alessia and Colnago Giada

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook