Discovering the beauty in Varese Province with the new “Art travel guide”

The cover of the “Art travel guide of Varese Province” (Nomos Edizioni), edited by the International Research Centre for Local Histories and Cultural Diversities, of Insubria University , reproduces the pictures of four places that symbolise Varese Province: Sacro Monte, the Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso, the Fortress of Angera, the MaGa Museum in Gallarate and the Pogliaghi Museum. These are the jewels in the crown of the Province, which is scattered with beauty, more than commonly thought. “This is a complete and, above all, up-to-date project,” is how Davide Galimberti, the Major of Varese, who contributed to the publication, described the project during the presentation.

This travel guide takes the reader to discover the artistic heritage of 138 towns in the area, divided into 12 routes recommended by geographical area, each of which is introduced with a useful map. There are a total of 415 pages, which include the index of the names of people and places, and useful information. Particular attention is given to the stories of churches, monuments and museums, and hidden or still little-known details, for a truly original exploration of the area. The numerous colour photographs, the route-maps produced especially, together with the index of names of people and places make this guide an indispensable tool for planning both short excursions and long trips. What is worth noting is the 12 x 21 format, which can easily be taken on the various visits to the artistic heritage sites.

Last but not least, we would like to mention all of the authors, who contributed to this joint work. The texts were written by: Claudia Biraghi, Beatrice Balandrini, Daniele Butturini, Laura Facchin, Massimiliano Ferrario, Sara Fontana, Isabella Marelli, Vittoria Orlandi and Andrea Spiriti. Art direction and layout was by Elsa Tonin.

Translated by Castagna Alessia and Colnago Giada

Reviewed prof. Rolf Cook