Nature and art in the Lanza Valley: a series of photo and painting exhibitions on the Trotto Mills

While work proceeds on the Ti Ciclo Via cycle path ( read here ), the Lanza Valley continues to open its paths to the numerous nature lovers, who, in the last few weeks, have been cycling the routes between Malnate, Cantello and Solbiate con Cagno.

The work of the Voluntary Ecological Guards (VEG) also continues; besides taking care of the Lanza Park, they are thinking about how to make it even more attractive.

The first proposal will see the light of day at the beginning of May; a farmstead in the complex of the Trotto Mill (in the municipality of Solbiate con Cagno, between Malnate and Cantello) is currently being restored, and in the next few months, between spring and autumn, it will host art and photography exhibitions, which will be open to the visitors to the Park.

Marco Pizzato, coordinator of the VEG of the Lanza Park, explained, “This is an old, unused farmstead that has been given to us free of charge by its owners for the purpose of organising a series of art exhibitions. There’ll be exhibitions of photos and paintings of the nature and environment of the Insubria region, and there’ll also be one dedicated to the Himalayas.”

And there will not only be exhibitions; when open to the public, the farmstead will also become a checkpoint for visitors to the Park to ask for information, as well as a showcase for local producers who will be able to display their products.

“This initiative,” Pizzato concluded, “is part of the activities planned for the twentieth anniversary of the Lanza Park, with a series of activities that the public can take part in.”

In the coming weeks, the calendar of exhibitions will be drawn up, starting at the beginning of May and continuing until the autumn.

Translated by Ilaria Bizzotto and Nicole Dall’Osto

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook