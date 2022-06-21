New cross-country ski trail in Cunardo, an unexpected opportunity for tourists

At a historic moment like this, which makes us reconsider with interest the sports facilities closer to home, the renovation of the cross-country ski trail in Cunardo could be a considerable opportunity for the historic ski facility, which has been training thousands of enthusiasts for more than 30 years. “The history of the Ski Club continues with this renovation project and with the same approach we’ve always had, that of looking ahead,” explained Gian Antonio Gianantonio, who, in addition to being the President of the Cunardo Ski Club, is the former coach of the Olympic athlete Manuela Di Centa, when he presented the changes, in the immersive room of the Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a further boost to guarantee our activities as a ski school, dedicated to students that, in the morning, come to ski on our trails, which are already sold out, but also the activities for athletes and for other skiers, who number 5000/6000 per season.

The cross-country ski trail in Cunardo is getting bigger, its season is getting longer, and there are dreams of a ski park.

The changes were presented, in the immersive room of the Chamber of Commerce, by the Ski Club itself, which has been active for 75 years, and which manages the facility.

Thus, groups of young athletes and enthusiasts, who are not only from the area, can be seen going around Cunardo. This small facility, which is significant for those who love cross-country skiing, is already well-known throughout the Province and in parts of Lombardy. And its fame could potentially extend further afield, thanks to a little rebirth of the accommodation capacity of the village in Upper Varese Province.

“We stood by the Ski Club when it came to participating in this project, which is continuing the life of the club,” commented Giuseppina Mandelli D’Agostini, the Mayor of Cunardo. “Its activities have marked and continue to mark the history of our village, which is currently experiencing a new form of hospitality. Just last year, two new bed and breakfasts opened and they’ve seen many more bookings than they expected, mainly from northern Europe. For a small village like ours, with a centre with small spaces, this is a real opportunity for redevelopment.”

This means taking one step at a time, but also dreaming big. “This facility is well set for the future,” Paolo Sartorio, President of the Mountain Community of Piambello, and Deputy Mayor of Cunardo. “We’re trying to make the appeal of our territory less tied to the seasons, to think not only about the summer but also the winter. The provision of winter activities can’t be taken for granted in our Province, in Upper Milan Province and in Canton Ticino. We’re situated fifteen minutes from Varese, and we have people who come during their lunch break to go cross-country skiing, and on weekday evenings, with the trail lit up. The Cunardo Ski Club isn’t only a tourist attraction, but also something that, more than ever before, is a valid solution for those who want to improve their quality of life, who can’t, or don’t feel like going to ski on trails much further away.”

Translated by Bernasconi Tea and Bosio Fiorelisa

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook