The excitement of another age, the historic train rides through the Centovalli are back
Again this year, on one Sunday every month, between April and October, the train will run between Locarno and Camedo, taking adults and children back in time.
A Sunday travelling through time: the ride on board the historic train in Centovalli, in Canton Ticino, are back. Again this year, on one Sunday every month, between April and October, the train will run between Locarno and Camedo (the Swiss part of the Vigezzina railway), taking adults and children back in time.
The initiative, which was made possible by the collaboration between the rail companies FART (Ferrovie Autolinee Regionali Ticinesi) and SEFT (Società Esercizio Ferroviario Turistico), was started with the aim of rediscovering the historic railway line between Locarno and Camedo, by riding on historic rolling stock.
The train sets off from Locarno, heading to Camedo and back.
The slow speed of the train gives the passengers even more time to be enchanted by the surrounding landscape: from the Ponte Brolla gorge to the imposing bridges over the wild Centovalli valleys.
The first date to put in your diaries is Sunday, 3 April. Tickets can be purchased from biglietteria.ch, or from the FART Ticket Office (Tel. 091 751 87 31 – labiglietteria@centovalli.ch).
The historic train will also run, one Sunday every month, on the following dates: 15 May, 12 June, 24 July, 28 August, 25 September and 9 October.
The train ride can also be combined with a journey from Domodossola to Camedo and/or from Camedo to Domodossola. For more information: www.vigezzinacentovalli.com
Translated by Motta Rebecca
Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook
