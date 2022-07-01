The tourist season for Lombardy’s lakes is starting up again. Fermi: “Art, culture and tourism represent our country’s fuel.”

“Art, culture and tourism represent the fuel of our country, the focal point around which all policies for restarting the economy must revolve. This is the road we are following, and which we intend to continue to follow in the coming years, putting forward innovative formulae and new partnership models.”

With these words, Alessandro Fermi, the President of the Lombardy Regional Council, took stock of tourism in Lombardy, in the Larian Triangle in particular, this morning, Friday 8 April, at Villa del Balbianello (Tremezzina), on the eve of the start of the tourist season.

The aim of the event was to promote an exchange of ideas with the stakeholders. “We have to encourage tourists to discover the cultural heritage of our region, also through short-range tourism. This is why I think it’s essential to be ready and not to improvise,” Alessandro Fermi explained. “Tourism is the biggest challenge for this area and to succeed, a great deal of teamwork is required. What we have is the ‘model’, that is, the public-private partnership that helped us to win the challenge of Expo2015 and the 2026 Winter Olympics, together with Cortina. It’s the ‘method’ in which Lombardy is at the forefront in Italy. It’s the road that will lead us to a new Italian Renaissance. And we want to run on this road.”

After the drop in tourist numbers in 2020, signs of recovery have been seen throughout Lombardy since March 2021. The attraction of Como Province is exceptional: +98% in June, +83% in July and August for Italian tourists, +10% for the presence of foreign tourists in August. More generally, in 2021, we saw a particularly high growth in arrivals to the Larian Triangle: +66.4% to Lecco Province, +71.4% to Como Province, compared to 2020. The figures are even higher for the presences, with +144.5% in Como Province and +73.2% to Lecco Province. These percentages were significantly influenced by tourism associated with the Lake.

This morning’s meeting was promoted together with the Italian National Trust (FAI). “Villa del Balbianello is one of the FAI’s jewels, a virtuous example of how, by starting from an awareness of the value of places, a territory can be exploited, becoming a driving force for the cultural and economic development of the country,” explained the FAI’s Lombardy Regional President, Andrea Rurale. “The Trust’s experience with this heritage site demonstrates how profitable it is to encourage a synergy between historical and artistic resources at a local level, to support the growth of tourism and of associated business, which is a true reference model, also for the Region, of how monuments can become the protagonists in their own territory.”

The Lombardy Region Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, Lara Magoni, said, “Lake tourism is a strategic sector for Lombardy Region, a stimulus for the entire territory, whose exploitation is essential for the local economy and employment. The rebirth of tourism in Lombardy must start from its excellences, just like Lake Como, an internationally renowned destination. Despite the uncertainty of the present, the latest data shows that tourists are rediscovering our region. In this sense, the Larian Triangle has all the potential to play a leading role, as a destination for a peaceful and safe holiday.” At today’s conference, everyone reiterated that there should be only one motto: teamwork. Lombardy Region confirmed its intention and commitment in supporting local operators, to make tourism and promotion in the Larian Triangle increasingly competitive.

Those present included Regional Councillors, Gigliola Spelzini and Angelo Orsenigo, and Lombardy Region Undersecretary, Fabrizio Turba.

Translated by Motta Rebecca

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook