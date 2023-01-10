Christmas lights at the Estensi Gardens in Varese enchant ten thousand people

About 10,000 people showed up at the inauguration of the Garden of Enchantment. Moreover, organizers consider an estimate to be flawed.

About 10,000 people showed up at the inauguration of the Garden of Enchantment, the Christmas lights at the Estensi Gardens in Varese that were turned on for the first time on December 8, 2022, at 6 p.m. An estimate, moreover, considered at fault by organizers, also based on the statistics made during the COVID years.

Indeed, since 5 p.m., a true flood of people has reached the gardens of the town hall. People could watch the first screening of the fairy tales created by the children of the schools of Varese and told through images by artists Marco Mac and Ahmed Malis; they could listen to the Christmas songs by the Blooming Kids choir of the Solevoci Academy and the Greensleeves Gospel Choir; they listened to the Christmas wishes of Mayor Davide Galimberti, and they did the countdown together with Deputy Mayor Ivana Perusin.

Then, with a few minutes’ delay, the long-awaited lighting began, which silenced the thousands of crowded people, who almost did not dare to get through the great gallery of light. It was Valerio Festi himself who told the genesis of the work, inviting the multitude of people to get through it. In that moment, Christmas was definitely kick-started for Varese.

THE GARDEN OF ENCHANTMENT IS OPEN FROM DECEMBER 8 TO JANUARY 17

The lights, designed by the international Studio Festi, will remain on at the Estensi Gardens for more than a month, from December 8 to January 17, which is from the Immaculate Conception to Saint Anthony Day. The public opening ceremony is on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.; then, the opening hours are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (from Monday to Thursday) and from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. (on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and during non-working days).

Near the lights, there are also some video installations on the interior walls of Palazzo Estense, with a story created thanks to the collaboration of the city’s schools: “Winter Tales,” an animated video with the stories written by the children of Varese schools, illustrated by artists Marco Mac and Ahmed Malis, and then edited into a single tale by video designer Davide Schinaia. From December 8, there are three opportunities every evening to see the projections, one for each video, at 5.45 p.m., 6.30 p.m., and 7.15 p.m. At other times, there is no shortage of themed video projections, designed and created by Monica Maimone from Studio Festi, which designed the entire event with Valerio Festi.

GUIDED TOURS TO VISIT PALAZZO ESTENSE DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS

Beyond the event, the municipality of Varese has organized guided tours of the fascinating town hall: the 18th-century Palazzo Estense, to make the visit to the lights at the Estensi Gardens even more conscious.The first group of tours is called “Luce su Varese” (Light on Varese), and it consists of evening guided tours to learn about the Palazzo Estense on the occasion of the Christmas lighting. They are scheduled for Thursday, December 8, Friday, December 23, Thursday, December 29, Friday, January 6, and Monday, January 16. On each of these days, three rounds of tours with 15 participants each are planned, organized by the cultural association “Immagina Arte” in collaboration with the municipality of Varese. The tour takes about an hour. Participation is free, but reservations on Eventbrite are required.Info: info@immagina.varese.it; +39 0332 435904.

The second is a “multimedia guided tour,” known as “Invito a Palazzo” (Invitation to the Palace), and an exceptional opening of Palazzo Estense is planned in order to let the public visit autonomously the civil and cultural areas of the municipality of Varese, thanks to an audiovisual path that can be activated through a QR code. The opening days are Wednesday, December 14, Wednesday, December 21, Monday, January 2, Wednesday, January 4, and Wednesday, January 11. The audiovisual tour in stages takes about 30 minutes, and it begins at Salone Estense, on the General Register Office side. Participation is free, but a smartphone that reads the QR code and earphones are needed to properly follow the tour. Info: turismo@comune.varese.it

Translated by Enea Molinari and Ludovica Franzé

Revised by Nicole Dall’Osto and Matt Regano