Racism at the supermarket: “I won’t be served by a ‘negro’.”
The insulted employee is Emmanuel, a 28-year-old from Ghana, who has worked for the supermarket for 8 years. “Nothing like that had ever happened to me.”
A woman came to the check-out with her shopping and refused to be served by the cashier because he was black.
This episode took place in Varese, on Thursday, 11 October, when Emmanuel, a 28 year-old from Ghana, an employee of 8 years, was on duty at the supermarket, in Via Corridoni, which is owned by the Fantinato Group.
That day, the woman, who, according to the supermarket, had already been involved in a number of incidents of intolerance, had exceeded the limit and started shouting abuse at the employee; she threw a can of beer at the check-out, before leaving the shop and all of her items.
“The woman said she didn’t want to be served by a ‘negro’, verbatim, and threw a can at me,” said Emmanuel, accompanied by Giancarlo Pignone, from the company’s external relations, and the general manager, Paolo Fantinato. “Nothing like that had ever happened to me, so I made a complaint to the police.” The scene was also filmed by the closed-circuit TV cameras.
The video interview with Emmanuel:
The 28-year-old received the full support of the company on Saturday 13 October, and when the news spread, he also received solidarity from people who came to the shop to greet him.
In the afternoon, the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, went shopping in Via Corridoni, to express the council’s solidarity after such a serious episode of intolerance.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Castegnatese ora Insu su Non era la Tintoria Zerbi a inquinare l’Olona. Nel frattempo l'azienda ha chiuso
giuliomoroni su Anziano in manette per stalking: molestava una trentaquattrenne
Vinx su Pm10, da oggi blocco delle auto inquinanti
Kikka su Furti in case e aziende per finanziare il traffico di droga, 10 in manette
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Spari nel parco delle Groane, due feriti
supertizzy su A Malpensa in bici? Si può, ecco il progetto Fiab
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.