Switzerland, six Christmas markets not to be missed

The calendar of Christmas markets in the principal cities in Switzerland ( which you can also reach by train )

BASEL, from 22 November to 23 December 2018, you can do your Christmas shopping in the city of museums; the markets are in Barfüsserplatz and in Münsterplatz, next to the cathedral, with wooden chalets clearly decorated, and delicacies like the delicious Läckerli (typical biscuits of Basel). For lovers of fondue, the appointment is in Claraplatz, at the Sennenhütte, every day from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

BERN, from 1 – 24 December 2018, in Waisenhausplatz and in Münsterplatz, in the heart of the capital, which is a UNESCO heritage site. The typical products include dried flowers, wooden objects, scented candles and jewellery. Try the hot cider and gingerbread. From 19 December, the square in front of the Federal Building will house a skating rink that is free of charge: 600 m2 to skate on, with a restaurant for refreshments.

LUCERNE, from 22 November to 24 December 2018: tradition and design coexist in the Christmas markets in Lucerne. It all begins at the station, with the Baby Jesus Market, and continues with the colourful market stalls in Franziskanerplatz. For anyone looking for original presents, we recommend a visit to the “Gift Design” Festival at the Viscosistadt Emmenbrücke, the emerging district 2 of Lucerne’s hinterland, where objects created by 90 Swiss designers are on sale. During the weekends in December, and on the day of the Immaculate Conception, there is the Handcraft Market, in Winmarkt, for those who are only looking for handmade objects.

MONTREUX, from 22 November to 24 December 2018. The lake and mountains provide the backdrop to this Christmas market, which boasts 160 chalets, with handmade products, gastronomical specialties, a Ferris wheel over the lakefront and the Santa Claus Village, on the Rochers-de Naye mountain, at 2042 metres above sea level, which can be reached on the cogwheel train.

LAUSANNE, from 21 November to 31 December 2018. A full and varied calendar of events fills the streets of Lausanne, during Bô Noël. In Place Saint-François, in Place Pepinet and in Place de l’Europe, the traditional Christmas markets will be set up. In Place de la Louve, there is the Children’s Village, and in the open space in Flon, you can go ice skating. Until 31 December, there are light installations, with the Festival Lausanne Lumiéres, which you can enjoy individually or on a guided tour.

ZURICH, from 22 November to 24 December 2018, throughout the city, there will be four main markets, situated in the old town, at the station, in Werdmühlplatz and in the beautiful Sechsläutenplatz, in front of the lake, with the Wienachtsdorf (Christmas village) and the ice rink.

Don’t miss the Christmas Carols by the original and evocative Singing Christmas Tree. The Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse, the evening shopping and Sunday openings of shops complete the varied offer.