Heading towards a network of museum homes in Lombardy

Building a network of museum homes in Lombardy and launching joint policies; the Regional Councillor for Autonomy and Culture, Stefano Bruno Galli, has been working on these important goals, to promote the culture of Lombardy. Today, at Palazzo Lombardia, in Milan, he met more than 30 representatives of museum homes (private homes, which, due to their historical value and the artistic heritage contained in them, have been turned into museums).

“It is only by building networks and rationalising the cultural heritage that we can support the very positive trend of visitors which Lombardy Region is seeing, and which is in clear contrast to the country as a whole,” Councillor Galli explained.

“I listened carefully to all of the requests from those present,” Galli said at the end of the meeting. “I received a lot of suggestions, which will be turned in strategies. I think it’s essential to organise the Lombard museums, which are extremely important, into themed networks. Our immediate goals are to incorporate, in order to create critical mass, to initiate coordinated policies in terms of communication, and to create a logo that distinguishes the museum homes and a dedicated website. This initiative will enable us to build cultural paths also within the wider theme of museum homes. I am thinking, for example, of paths that join the homes of writers, the homes of collectors, the homes of aristocratic families. And also themed, teaching and research projects that are common among the various museums. In the wake of the network of museum homes, we are adopting the same scheme, to build other museum networks, and thereby, enhance the culture our region has to offer, and the important position it has in the national panorama.”