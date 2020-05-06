85 thousand euros for the “Collegiata earth sky” project from the Cariplo Foundation

The Collegiata Museum announces the launch of the important project “Collegiata terra cielo strumenti” for the risk management of the Collegiata of Castiglione Olona complex: an articulated two-year plan (2020-2021) that obtained 85 thousand euros, as part of the announcement “Beni al sicuro” of the Cariplo Foundation.

Focusing on reducing the vulnerability of the architectural heritage, this type of Cariplo announcement supports emblematic projects for the knowledge and diagnostics of assets of recognized cultural value; for the planning of their preservation and for the implementation of structural improvement interventions, safety, and repair, with a shared view of participation by the community of reference.

Starting from in-depth diagnostics and thanks to the analysis of the data collected, priority interventions for the protection of the heritage will be carried out and, finally, a conservation plan will be developed for the entire complex. It is in fact made up of a close connection of architectural assets, which in turn guard precious and delicate cultural heritage: Baptistery, Collegiate and Rectory are united by relationships not only functional, but also structural and technological, to form a system to be preserved in its organic monumental, artistic, and ideal excellence.

Some of the actions already planned are: the restoration of the roof of the Rectory, located between the Collegiate and the Baptistery, technological realignments to ensure the correct behaviour of the roofing and the systems for collecting and disposing of rainwater, even during events of particular importance; the project and installation of lifeline on roofs to allow periodic maintenance; containment of vegetation in the vicinity of the property.

The involvement of the Centro Geofisico Prealpino is important because the project also includes the assessment of the risk determined by exposure to atmospheric agents and, more generally, to the climatic conditions of the territory. In addition, a communication campaign will be carried out with the local community about the need for planned conservation. In fact, as Cariplo states: “It is now a priority to promote raised awareness among institutions and communities, contributing to increase awareness of the complex fragility of the territory, in order to keep the attention on the importance of interinstitutional and civic collaboration for the management of the risk to which our cultural heritage is exposed.”

The Collegiata Museum, like all Italian museums, is closed to the public until further notice due to the ongoing health emergency. However, the activity continues, with all due care, because the duty to conserve, preserve and promote this extraordinary museum complex and the heritage it houses cannot be put on hold.

The project “Collegiata terra cielo” is promoted and co-financed by the parish Beata Vergine del Rosario of Castiglione Olona, owner of the Collegiata Complex. With the support of the Archdiocese of Milan, Pro Loco di Castiglione Olona, A.Ma.D (Associazione Amici di Masolino e dintorni), Associazione Borgo Antico, Associazione Connessioni Teatro, Circolo Culturale Masolino da Panicale, Associazione culturale musicale FA-RE CORO.