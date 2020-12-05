Wine tour, virtual walks through the Roero vineyards
As we wait to be able to start travelling again, the Ecomuseo delle Rocche del Roero is organising, on Facebook, a tour through the most beautiful destinations in the area.
As we wait to be able to start travelling again, there is a multitude of online virtual initiatives promoting the territories. In Piedmont, the Ecomuseo delle Rocche del Roero has started an online campaign on its Facebook page, to illustrate and promote walks through the vineyards.
These tours are currently barred to tourism, following the latest Prime Ministerial Decree, which has made the whole of Piedmont a red zone, but they are excellent suggestions for trips and journeys, for when these are possible again. Trekking alla scoperta dei cru panoramici del Roero centrale (A trek through the panoramic vineyards of the central Roero area) is a photo-story by Valentina Casetta, a sommelier for the project WineTour, organised by the Roero Consortium and by Ecomuseo delle Rocche del Roero.
The route is almost entirely on hilltops, highlighting the rare beauty of the vineyards, with all-round, panoramic views of castles and medieval towers. Along the tour, stops can be made at the numerous wine cellars that produce the red and white Roero DOCG wines.
The tour goes through the villages of Montaldo Roero, Monteu Roero and Canale. Audio and video guides of the tour are available on izi.TRAVEL: www.facebook.com/EcomuseoRocche
Translated by Vittoria Bonanomi and Elisa Cairone
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
SanPancrazio su La pizza? Fa bene. "4Exodus" di Villadosia ve la porta a casa
Clemente Bassani su Caro Governatore, così si annienta un'intera generazione di studenti
Felice su Strage di mozioni nell’ultimo consiglio comunale di Varese
PaGi su C'è un nuovo murale lungo la ferrovia a Gallarate, quartiere Crenna
carlo196 su Condanna a 8 anni e 8 mesi a Mombelli, il rapinatore della tabaccheria di Olgiate Olona
Ela Ela su Pinti contro la maggioranza:"Cinquantasei giorni senza ascoltarci"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.