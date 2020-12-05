Wine tour, virtual walks through the Roero vineyards

As we wait to be able to start travelling again, there is a multitude of online virtual initiatives promoting the territories. In Piedmont, the Ecomuseo delle Rocche del Roero has started an online campaign on its Facebook page, to illustrate and promote walks through the vineyards.

These tours are currently barred to tourism, following the latest Prime Ministerial Decree, which has made the whole of Piedmont a red zone, but they are excellent suggestions for trips and journeys, for when these are possible again. Trekking alla scoperta dei cru panoramici del Roero centrale (A trek through the panoramic vineyards of the central Roero area) is a photo-story by Valentina Casetta, a sommelier for the project WineTour, organised by the Roero Consortium and by Ecomuseo delle Rocche del Roero.

The route is almost entirely on hilltops, highlighting the rare beauty of the vineyards, with all-round, panoramic views of castles and medieval towers. Along the tour, stops can be made at the numerous wine cellars that produce the red and white Roero DOCG wines.

The tour goes through the villages of Montaldo Roero, Monteu Roero and Canale. Audio and video guides of the tour are available on izi.TRAVEL: www.facebook.com/EcomuseoRocche

Translated by Vittoria Bonanomi and Elisa Cairone

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook