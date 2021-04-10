Luino and the “Smart Border”, the plan to get people moving at the border has been presented

These smart car parks will use technology to read the habits of users, who will be able to leave their cars, if they are virtuous and take the train, bus or bicycle.

And the objective of this is to encourage actions that will relieve the traffic at the border between Italy and Switzerland.

Of course, Luino is not Milan, and the trunk road that goes to Gambarogno is nothing like the GRA ring road in Rome. However, getting around is already the challenge of the future, and this area has some critical issues that have to be faced before it can be relaunched, with environmental consideration: tourism, employment, quality of life.

Tiziano Ponti, the Mayor of Gambarogno, the Ticino counterpart in the interregional plan, put it well. “We have a state border and a railway in common, and 5000 cars pass through Zenna every day. If we could encourage some of the travellers onto the trains, we could think about increasing rail transport.” It is a simple view, but one that is astoundingly effective.

Matteo Toson, the territorial coordinator of the cross-border project, Movesion/Movesionswiss, reminded us: “We are mobility, only when we ask for mobility.”

But what is a Smart Border? It is an Interregional plan for 2014-2020 scheduling, which started in 2017, in a partnership between the town councils of Luino and of Gambarogno, to improve access for tourists in the Luino area, and to develop sustainable border traffic, with alternatives to private vehicles, by matching the offer with car sharing and carpooling.

The contribution on the Italian side is €1,745,000, and on the Swiss side, CHF92,000, due in 2018. The development is in several areas: feasibility project, coordination and management, communication. Then a strategic plan for sustainable mobility, which concerns actions added to a corporate mobility project linked to the San Nazzaro station in Gambarogno, and to the redevelopment of the car park at the Luino international station. An essential point concerns the integration of infrastructure, which alone accounts for more than 50% of the project, costing almost €1 million, which, in Luino, translates into 121 parking spaces in the “V Locale”, and 216 parking spaces in the “ex Parigine” areas, with new parking spaces allocated for carpooling.

At the end of April, work will be completed on the former “ex Parigine” area; the asphalt is ready in the “V locale” area, and new street lighting will in place by the end of the summer.

The next step is “smart land”, the most futuristic part of the Smart Border. It concerns the project’s technological equipment: apps, smart panels, systems for monitoring emissions on the road between Italy and Switzerland; for example, the two car parks bordering the railway line will make it possible to draw up a profile of the users of the parking spaces, to monitor their behaviour: why do they park there? And for what purpose (e.g. tourism, school, work, the market)? The system will gradually tend to favour parking by the citizens, who, by their deeds, will encourage virtuous behaviours. The contract for this part of the project, “Smart Land”, went out to tender in February.

The meeting was also attended by the Mayor of Luino, Enrico Bianchi, and the councillors Fabio Sai and Ivan Martinelli. “It’s a smart project, which we’ve inherited from the previous administration, and we need to be responsible. We want to make it complete and effective, so that it improves mobility,” said the Mayor of Luino.

Today, Thursday 25 March, is the first official presentation to the stakeholders of the Smart Border (a “provocation” as it was referred to by the architect Stefano Introini, who, until a few months ago, headed Luino’s technical department, and is the “father” of this philosophy, and who is also connected), which lays the foundation for revising border mobility.

Institutional and technical round tables will soon start, which will help to determine the objectives to be included in the sustainable mobility plan. The Smart Border will be operational between the end of the year and the first few months of 2022, but the monitoring and the solutions included will continue for another 4 years and will be implemented.

Translated by Aldea Andrei, Brovelli Chiara, Cairone Elisa and Ciocca Elisabetta

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook