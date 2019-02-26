Low-cost summer holidays? Rediscovering the camper

Organising summer holidays: the camper

Summer is almost upon us. With the end of winter, and after the last snowfalls of the season, the spring and summer will soon bring the long-awaited days of sun, with leaves filling trees with a vibrant green, and the first blooms adorning balconies and streets.

With the arrival of the summer, it is also time to start thinking about the holidays, and not only the destination. When we think of holidays, we mean the whole organisation, including every single detail: from the destination, to the means of transportation used to get there, to counting the budget.

If you think it is too early to talk about organising the summer holidays, you should think again. Because when organising a journey in every details, unexpected events can frustrate your plans, or force you to organise a different holiday.

So, It is better to get to work. One suggestion for the summer is to set off in your very own camper, a means of rediscovering low-cost summer holidays. Let’s see why.

Characteristics of a camper holiday

Travelling by camper has a unique and irresistible charm. Bearing in mind that the comfort during the journey itself may depend on the size of the vehicle, the camper is always extraordinarily good value, in terms of comfort.

Only a caravan can compete in this respect, although it has fewer advantages, as it is separate from the means of locomotion.

The camper enables you to reach any destination, none excluded, from mountain areas to the sea, allowing you also to stop at typical lay-bys, designed specifically for those who use this form of transport.

Now, let’s look at some good reasons for organising a low-cost holiday, possibly in a camper.

Why choose a trip by camper?

There are many reasons why you should choose a trip by camper. Obviously, the main advantage of this vehicle is that there is no need to book a hotel room.

So, there is a financial saving that is not to be pooh-poohed: rather than wasting time (and money, a lot of money in the case of a large family or a particularly large group of friends) on booking a hotel or a bed & breakfast that meets your needs, you can simply jump right into your camper and set off on a comfortable and exciting trip.

Of the other advantages of the camper, we should first point out that this means of transport can also be used for particularly long journeys that are tiring for the driver; in addition to being resistant and versatile, the camper allows the driver to stop and comfortably rest when he suddenly feels sleepy.

And there is the fact that, nowadays, the number of lay-bys created specifically for campers is constantly rising, mainly due to the fall in vehicle rental costs.

Finally, another important advantage is the reduction of costs during the booking process. Since you no longer need to contact a travel agency to book rooms, the booking costs are zero, as nothing has to be booked.

Organising a trip by camper

At this point, we should provide some explanation about organising a trip by camper.

Let’s start with the vehicle. If you already have your own camper, you can start travelling without having to look for the most suitable vehicle for your needs.

It is different if you don’t have a camper. However, as mentioned above, renting a vehicle of this type has become so simple nowadays, also thanks to online camper rental sites, which help you to find the best possible vehicle.

Once you have found the camper that best suits your tastes and needs (on the Internet or at a specialised rental centre), you can start organising your holiday.

In general, the factor that most affects the kind of trip made with the camper is the destination: a more distant destination means a greater load, so the first step (after choosing the vehicle) is to decide where to stop during the holiday.

Possible destinations: campers in Italy

As we mentioned above, the camper is also extremely advantageous because of its ability to reach all kinds of destination. Because of its size, the camper has larger wheels than those of an ordinary car.

Which destinations should the vehicle be driven to? In Italy, the camper is suitable for driving both on mountain roads in the Alps (although only up to a certain altitude), enabling you to stay in areas that are equipped and perfect for spending a holiday surrounded by nature, and on the hilly roads of the Apennines, from central to southern Italy.

Don’t overlook the coasts: from Veneto to Liguria, passing through Tuscany, Lazio and all of the other regions that look onto the sea, you can stop your vehicle at any seaside location, in search of areas equipped for travellers to stay overnight.

Furthermore, the camper is also a perfect vehicle for travelling outside Italy, enabling you to discover the beauty that is hidden throughout Europe, from the French Riviera to the Iberian hinterland, passing through captivating Germany and so on. Everything is strictly low cost, to avoid spending money that can be used for other purposes.