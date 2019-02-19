VareseNews at “Fa la cosa giusta”. Volunteers wanted

The next “ Fa la cosa giusta ” trade fair, about ethical consumerism and sustainable lifestyles, will be at Fiera Milanocity, from 8 – 10 March.

This year, VareseNews is the media partner for the event, and we will also have two stands, to present a number of our projects. One of them will be dedicated to the Via Francisca del Lucomagno, a project in which we are leading ten partners who will start work to enhance this historic trail, which goes from Lake Constance to Pavia. The Italian section starts in Lavena Ponte Tresa and runs through the province to Busto Arsizio.

The second stand will be dedicated to the newspaper, to the film DigitaLife, to Varese 4U ARCHEO and to the Glocal festival. We will be presenting these projects and the resulting developments in the fields of journalism and communication, and in the film industry.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS

For all three days, we are looking for volunteers who are interested in sharing this experience with us. Our team will always be present, but it is good to have an extra hand. This will be a great experience, which you can also see from behind the scenes.

If you are interested in volunteering, write to progetti@varesenews.it.

OUR EVENTS AT THE FAIR

Friday 8 March

2 p.m.: Multimedia maps and tools for using and publishing in newspapers and on digital platforms , with Riccardo Saporiti (in collaboration with the Lombardy Order of Journalists; this is valid as compulsory training for journalists)

4 p.m.: communities, territories, information and slow tourism , with Ferruccio Maruca, Lombardy Region; Elena Castiglioni, Archeologistics, and a Varese 4U partner; Luca Natale, who is responsible for publicity for the Cinque Terre Park; Marco Giovannelli, the editor in chief at VareseNews, and president of Italian online press association, ANSO, (in collaboration with the Lombardy Order of Journalists; this is valid as compulsory training for journalists)

7 p.m.: Earth & water

with Davide Van De Sfroos, who will be interviewed by Marco Giovannelli

Sunday 10 March