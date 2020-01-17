Sportswear meeting spare time

Let’s speak honestly: dressing comfortable every day is something we all want to aspire to but for work commitments or other reasons we cannot always manage to. Some time ago, when mono-form overalls and few more clothes were used, it was not easy to go around feeling comfortable without feeling observed. Sometimes people were tempted to go to work in tracksuit trousers but then changed idea immediately.

In one way or another, sportswear is part of ourselves and of our lives, and, over the years, this trend developed becoming fashionable and a real business for firms. For the joy of many, indeed, sportswear items are at this point a trend so that they push big firms to make a fashionable product of it, which are thought and created for sport and for spare time as well.

Raise your hand if you have not seen a picture of Beyoncé wearing a tracksuit, being however pretty and classy! Big brands invested over time in research and style, introducing items that allow people to feel comfortable, good and in great shape. Try it for yourself.

How did this trend develop over time?

Everything started in America, where women started to do yoga with increasingly practical clothing, which, over the years, has become trendy and sought-after. In this period leggings came out and ever since sports fashion changed forever.

The first person that introduced sportswear on the catwalk was Alexander Wang, a U.S. stylist of Taiwanese origins. Despite his young age he introduced in the spotlight a logical but not predictable idea. This style had success both for the great advantage of, as we said, wearing comfortable clothes, but especially because people over time prefer a healthy lifestyle, are involved in sports and take care of their body in every aspect.

Sportswear, despite its fashion evolution, did not lose appeal and it is appreciated by people that train. This is possible thanks to new and breathable fabrics, shapes and colours that enhance the shapes and the comfort during its use. Whether it’s a walk, a yoga session or an afternoon at the gy,m but not only: an afternoon out shopping or a moment with friends, sportswear designed for leisure will make you feel good, comfortable and trendy.

What to bet on? There’s no real rule, a lot depends on taste. Remember that T-shirts and trousers that enhance the curves, accompanied by sneakers always look good. Watch out for colours: it is better to follow the seasons and focus on soft and cold colours in winter and warmer and more colourful in spring and summer.

Find the outfit that suits you, today it is easy to choose in store or through online stores that also have the great advantage of having a wide range of products available at home within a few days.