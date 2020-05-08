NASA has chosen the companies that will bring man back to the Moon

We’re going back to the moon! The American space agency NASA has announced the names of the three companies that will build the module that will bring humanity back to our satellite 55 years after the first moon landing.

The first of the three companies to win a $967 million contract is SpaceX, which will build the rocket that will take the crew and lander to the Moon. A project that is likely to be inspired by the Falcon Heavy , the rocket of the company that made its maiden flight in February two years ago.

Blue Origin, a company funded by Amazon’s owner Jeff Bezos, will instead develop the Integrated Lander Vehicle, the module that will allow the astronauts to descend and restart. Dynamics will instead deal with the module that will host the astronauts during their stay on the lunar surface.

In addition to inspiring the generation of the children and grandchildren of those who saw man’s first moon landing, the new mission will be dedicated to a deeper exploration of the lunar surface as well as new energy generators, thus laying the foundations for the future human exploration of Mars.