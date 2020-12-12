Quality of life: Varese is in 16th place in Italy

Varese Province has climbed as many as 20 places in the quality of life ranking produced by Italia Oggi, reaching 16th place, against its 36th place in 2019.

“This is certainly good news,” said Davide Galimberti, the Mayor of Varese, “and is the reward for the great effort we’ve been making in recent years to improve the provincial capital. This year, we’re the second best Lombardy province in the ranking, after Monza, and we’re improving with respect to several parameters, which are taken into account, from the environment to safety.”

The annual ranking, which is compiled by Italia Oggi and the University of Rome “La Sapienza”, and which is now in its twenty-second year, put Pordenone in first place this year, and rewarded Varese with a great leap forward, with a score of 701.69.

“Despite the difficult time we are living through, because of the pandemic, the indicators taken into account reflect a town which has got going again, and which is working to improve the quality of life, also to attract new residents and possible investments,” the Mayor continued. “We also work every day to mitigate the impact that this second wave of the health emergency is having on our Province.”

Translated by Denise Mura and Elisabetta Ciocca

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook