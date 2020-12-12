Quality of life: Varese is in 16th place in Italy
In Italia Oggi’s annual ranking, Varese climbs 20 places. It is second among the provinces in Lombardy, after Monza.
Varese Province has climbed as many as 20 places in the quality of life ranking produced by Italia Oggi, reaching 16th place, against its 36th place in 2019.
“This is certainly good news,” said Davide Galimberti, the Mayor of Varese, “and is the reward for the great effort we’ve been making in recent years to improve the provincial capital. This year, we’re the second best Lombardy province in the ranking, after Monza, and we’re improving with respect to several parameters, which are taken into account, from the environment to safety.”
The annual ranking, which is compiled by Italia Oggi and the University of Rome “La Sapienza”, and which is now in its twenty-second year, put Pordenone in first place this year, and rewarded Varese with a great leap forward, with a score of 701.69.
“Despite the difficult time we are living through, because of the pandemic, the indicators taken into account reflect a town which has got going again, and which is working to improve the quality of life, also to attract new residents and possible investments,” the Mayor continued. “We also work every day to mitigate the impact that this second wave of the health emergency is having on our Province.”
Translated by Denise Mura and Elisabetta Ciocca
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Frese Derise su Duecento sanzioni spedite per sbaglio, settimane caotiche alla polizia Locale di Varese
areafilm su Duecento sanzioni spedite per sbaglio, settimane caotiche alla polizia Locale di Varese
Felice su Seggiolini antiabbandono: un obbligo dimenticato
Roberto Ganna su Circolazione ferroviaria tra Italia e Svizzera, i ministri trovano un accordo
Roberto Centrella su Cocquio Trevisago senz'acqua, il sindaco scrive a Enel e Alfa, “adesso diteci cos'è successo"
lenny54 su "Grave fermare i treni tra Italia e Svizzera": l'appello dei sindaci di Varese, Como e Lugano
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.