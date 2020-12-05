The former Aermacchi site; Councillor Lovato says, “Reviving that area will also bring value for tourism”

“If we make our town more beautiful and welcoming, when we have guests, they’ll also feel better.”

Fabrizio Lovato, the Councillor for Tourism on Varese Town Council, used a simple but effective metaphor to identify the possible returns that an urban regeneration plan, like that outlined for the former Aermacchi site, could have on tourism and on related activities of what is an increasingly strategic sector for the town.

“The expectations are high,” the Councillor explained, “and we’ll have to wait for the real project itself, but first of all we have to remember that we’re starting from a huge area on the outskirts of the town, which, today, is totally abandoned. So, the value of this work starts here: from the decision to work hard and to invest and give back to Varese a large area that today is completely inaccessible and certainly not qualified. As it is now, it certainly isn’t a nice calling card, for anyone coming to the town.”

According to the investors’ plans, the project should provide for, among other things, the building of a high-level sports centre and the creation of new green areas; “Not only, I believe the idea of reviving a section of the Vellone River, which, today, is filled in, is very interesting,” Lovato added. “The green and the water are two elements that bring wellness and beauty, and they reconnect to our territory. For the inhabitants, obviously, and consequentially, also for those who come from outside. On the matter of tourism again, I think an interesting effect could also be related to sport. Even today, sport tourism is an important aspect for Varese, I expect the potential in this field to be increased. On their part, the administration will work to bring teams to the town to train, not only during the summer.”

Translated by Riccardo Bianchi, Vittoria Bonanomi, Elisa Cairone, Elisabetta Ciocca and Michela Villa

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook