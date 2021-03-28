Discovering Lake Maggiore with Filippa Lagerback

New episode of #PlanetfilExperience! The story with Filippa Lagerback as protagonist.

Lake Maggiore is the protagonist of this journey aimed at discovering coastal towns.

Filippa, on her Instagram page affirms: “My project is born to discover the beautiful places of our country with suggested destinations, experiences and activities suitable for all the family (when we will be able to travel again…) Today I take you to explore the beautiful territory that I am lucky to call my home, the province of Varese. Let’s start with Ispra on Lake Maggiore to walk on the suggestive Walk of love, we will have a picnic on the water and who knows where we will go… maybe we will touch the sky with a finger! Ready, set… go!

[Project realized in respect of anti-Covid protocols, the crew did the swab before recording.”

Translated by Michela Villa

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke