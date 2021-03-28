ITS Incom: for five years it has been training specialists in the information and communication sectors

Despite their young age, ITS courses are destined to soon play an important role in post-diploma training. This was confirmed during the meeting promoted by the Chamber of Commerce and the Province of Varese , where this particular form of preparation through experiences that alternate between classroom hours and internship projects, laboratory experiences and apprenticeships was presented to high school guidance teachers. This system is also present with three foundations in the province of Varese.

Among these foundations is the Its InCom Foundation whose story began with the first ITS course that was launched in the autumn of 2016.

In five years, the number of students has grown from 22 to 236, and they are divided into 4 ITS courses, i.e. two-year courses, and 2 IFTS courses, one-year courses. Altogether there are 10 classes. Since 2018, 130 graduates have left the Foundation and the employment rate is 90% and it is in line with the training pathway implemented.

In particular, Its InCom has launched six different training courses this year, to which another may be added as early as next year:

ITS courses

“Cloud developer”

“Digital communication expert”

“New media marketing expert”

“Full stack developer”

“Data science” (currently in planning phase)

IFTS courses

“Networking techniques: security and network design”

“IoT systems technician for services and smart industries”

ITS courses, financed by the Ministry of Education, Regione Lombardia and the European Social Fund, alternate classroom hours with professionals from companies, who offer teaching based on the study of real cases, with workshop activities carried out directly in the offices of partner companies.

Moreover, from this year, ITS Incom offers an important opportunity: it has received a “Certificate award letter” that will allow students and teachers the possibility to carry out study and work experiences abroad thanks to the European Erasmus+ project.

“Five years ago,” explains Rosaria Ramponi, director of the Its Incom Foundation, “we began our journey with the collaboration of local companies that were looking for young people with specialisations in the IT field and willing to invest their professional resources in training. With this mission, we are growing every year, thanks also to the results of our graduates, who find jobs in line with the training they have received, and to the significant opportunities offered by the IT and digital communication sectors. This is a sector where change and vision are strategic, and having qualified partners is essential in order to guarantee students the best opportunities for the future. Every year we modify the courses and add new proposals that respond to the specific demands of the business world in our area, but not only”.

ITS Incom head office is located in Busto Arsizio and offers other training courses in Varese and Pavia, in relation to specific job placement requests. In fact, the close connection with the professional area allows a constant synergy that is attentive to change and a continuous renewal of the courses offered.

The Foundation’s founding members include the high schools Ite Tosi, Itet Daverio Casula, Isis Facchinetti, Isis Geymonat, Isis Keynes, Itis Riva, Acof Olga Fiorini, Fondazione Enaip Lombardia, Agenzia Formativa and Provincia di Varese. Among the partner companies are Eolo, Reti, Guttadauro, as well as Univa Servizi, Confartigianato and the Liuc and Università dell’Insubria universities.

Translated by Bianchi Riccardo, Perinelli Giorgia and Viviani Micol

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke