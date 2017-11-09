Smart Srl, 140 employees are risking their jobs

In spring they were still working at a good pace. There were orders, they had bought another company, there were new colleagues. However, now, after only a few months, Smart Srl in Cassano Magnago seems to be on its knees. The employees are asking for an explanation to the company and its new managers, after the rushed goodbye of the former CEO Glauco Amonini.

Today, for the first time, the employees have taken control over the firm in Via Tintoretto and had a meeting. “We asked to the managers about the current situation of the company,” said Domenico Lunastro, trade unionist of Cgil. “The CEO Santi Zappalà explained the problems of the firm that in November will end its activity.” The perspectives are not good at all. Only a few employees will keep their jobs, but for the others “the chances are not optimistic.”

Overall this will concern 140 employees, including about ten workers with fixed-term contract. Most of them live in that area, but about thirty, who were transferred to Cassano after the acquisition of a competing company, come from the Milan area. This was a sign of the health of the company, which suddenly found itself in great trouble. The trade unions called out the involvement of the management of the former CEO Amonini, “who ran from his responsibilities for the disastrous financial accounts,” which were discovered after the summer. “It seems a very serious debt situation,” added Lumastro, who hopes that the courts will investigate and reveal what happened during the former management. Right after the summer, the financial problems had immediate repercussions on the productivity. The firm dealt with repairing under warranty of smartphones, other products of important brands like Samsung and Huawei and telephone service providers, but in the last few months it has lost important orders.