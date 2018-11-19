Jazz guitars resonating at the theatre in Via Dante

On Saturday, 17 November, at 9 p.m., “Eventi In Jazz 2018” is returning to Castellanza, to the theatre in Via Dante, for another super concert of great guitarists: the trio Peter Bernstein, Jesse Van Ruller and Rale Micic, and Guitar Summit’s Luciano Zadro, Gigi Cifarelli and Lorenzo Cominoli.

It will be a concert by a trio of some of the most popular guitarists in contemporary jazz. The idea then arose of extending this exceptional event to include the best Italian guitarists, to create a virtual bridge, a top, international guitar summit.

The main event of the night will be the project “Inspired”, with the amazing guitarists Peter Bernstein, Rale Micic e Jesse Van Ruller. They have different styles, come from different generations, and have different backgrounds, but there is one thing in common: they were all inspired by the great Jim Hall, for whom they have great respect. With a virtual bridge between the USA and Italy, the concert will continue with performances by some of the best Italian guitarists: Luciano Zadro, Gigi Cifarelli and Lorenzo Comignoli, accompanied by Yazan Greselin on keyboards, Aldo Mella on bass and Matteo Frigerio on drums.

Peter Bernstein is a reference point in the guitar world. He plays in the projects of Sonny Rollins, Lee Konitz, Nicholas Payton and Joshua Redman, Diana Krall, Larry Goldings, Bill Stewart, Jimmy Cobb, Lee Konitz, Roy Hargrove, Tom Harrell, Joe Lovano, Jack McDuff, Lonnie Smith, Brad Mehldau, Eric Alexander …

Jess Van Ruller is another giant of the guitar, and is known as both a band leader and a sideman. Dutch by birth, American by adoption, his collaboration with Pat Metheny is renowned, as are his collaborations with Seamus Blake, George Duke, Toots Thielemans, Peter Erskine, Joe Lovano, Mike Stern …

Rale Micic lives in New York. Serbian by origin, he will also bring an ethnic and Mediterranean note. Audiences around the world have been literally mesmerised by his hypnotic music. He has worked with such jazz artists as Tom Harrell, the Marsalis brothers and many other greats.

Free entry.