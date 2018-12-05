The “Spelacchio di Cittiglio” has arrived in Rome
The journey of the fir tree that will light up Christmas in Rome is over. The lighting up is scheduled on 8 December.
The fir tree has arrived safely and in perfect health. The journey of the great fir tree that will light up Christmas in Rome has ended, and now the tree that left Cittiglio, towers over Piazza Venezia.
The operations, this year sponsored by Netflix, to set up the Roman tree are in fact underway in front of the Vittorio Emanuele II Monument. And to avoid last year’s “bald effect”, the big streaming company relied on the agricultural business “ Fratelli Spertini” of Cittiglio that sent a 20-metre fir tree to Rome.
Now, once the tree is reassembled, it will take more working days to adorn it. But everything will be finalized by 8 December when all 60,000 Christmas lights will be illuminated. Anyone who wants to follow the operations can do this thanks to a webcam on the square.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
mike su Finire Pedemontana? 11 operatori sono pronti a farlo
TheKing82 su Famiglie allontanate, ecco il documento della prenotazione in albergo
Felice su "Abbonamento a casa? La multa scatta perché la legge non ammette dimenticanze"
fp su "Abbonamento a casa? La multa scatta perché la legge non ammette dimenticanze"
Guido Agliata su Lo "Spelacchio di Cittiglio" è arrivato a Roma
Rickycitroen su "Abbonamento a casa? La multa scatta perché la legge non ammette dimenticanze"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.