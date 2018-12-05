Varese News

The “Spelacchio di Cittiglio” has arrived in Rome

The journey of the fir tree that will light up Christmas in Rome is over. The lighting up is scheduled on 8 December.

The fir tree has arrived safely and in perfect health. The journey of the great fir tree that will light up Christmas in Rome has ended, and now the tree that left Cittiglio, towers over Piazza Venezia.

The operations, this year sponsored by Netflix, to set up the Roman tree are in fact underway in front of the Vittorio Emanuele II Monument. And to avoid last year’s “bald effect”, the big streaming company relied on the agricultural business “ Fratelli Spertini” of Cittiglio that sent a 20-metre fir tree to Rome.

Now, once the tree is reassembled, it will take more working days to adorn it. But everything will be finalized by 8 December when all 60,000 Christmas lights will be illuminated. Anyone who wants to follow the operations can do this thanks to a webcam on the square.

05 dicembre 2018
