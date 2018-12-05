The “Spelacchio di Cittiglio” has arrived in Rome

The fir tree has arrived safely and in perfect health. The journey of the great fir tree that will light up Christmas in Rome has ended, and now the tree that left Cittiglio, towers over Piazza Venezia.

The operations, this year sponsored by Netflix, to set up the Roman tree are in fact underway in front of the Vittorio Emanuele II Monument. And to avoid last year’s “bald effect”, the big streaming company relied on the agricultural business “ Fratelli Spertini” of Cittiglio that sent a 20-metre fir tree to Rome .