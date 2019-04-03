Work in progress in Piazza San Vittore, the glass emotion park is coming

Varese Design Week, the event dedicated to lovers of design and art, this year will take place from 5th to 9th April. 3 satellite locations, 20 commercial locations, 46 designers, 5 days of performances will liven up the city: and as always, a great creative partner will be the Torsellini Vetro company of Gavirate, who this year too – after the huge success of the Glass Emotion bridge – will provide an emotional installation, prepared specifically for the Varese Design Week by Roberto Torsellini, who interprets this year’s theme.

An installation, that in these hours, is being assembled in Piazza San Vittore, which will be the venue for the installation, according to the theme “Past to Future, there is no future without a past.”

“These are four parallelepipeds in glass, mirror and lacquer, of various heights up to 5 metres. They will rise in the centre of Piazza San Vittore on a surface of about 100 square metres,” explains Torsellini. “The play of reflections will multiply people and things, and among the faces that cover the parallelepipeds, there will also be the typical geometries of the master Marcello Morandini.”

All the surroundings of the square will be reflected in the parallelepipeds: the basilica, the buildings, the history of the city. But also the future and nature, with trees and grass outside the glass parallelepipeds. It will be possible to move inside the installation, and a specific evening lighting will make the experience even more suggestive.

For the installation, they made use of the synergy of a large group of companies and local professionals, members of the BNI network, who made their skills available: in these days they are working hard in front of the Basilica.

THE OFFICIAL SITE, WITH THE PROGRAMME