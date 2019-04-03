Work in progress in Piazza San Vittore, the glass emotion park is coming
The emotional installation, prepared specifically for the Varese Design Week by Roberto Torsellini is made of four parallelepipeds that reflect the past and the future of the city of Varese, starting from the basilica
Varese Design Week, the event dedicated to lovers of design and art, this year will take place from 5th to 9th April. 3 satellite locations, 20 commercial locations, 46 designers, 5 days of performances will liven up the city: and as always, a great creative partner will be the Torsellini Vetro company of Gavirate, who this year too – after the huge success of the Glass Emotion bridge – will provide an emotional installation, prepared specifically for the Varese Design Week by Roberto Torsellini, who interprets this year’s theme.
An installation, that in these hours, is being assembled in Piazza San Vittore, which will be the venue for the installation, according to the theme “Past to Future, there is no future without a past.”
“These are four parallelepipeds in glass, mirror and lacquer, of various heights up to 5 metres. They will rise in the centre of Piazza San Vittore on a surface of about 100 square metres,” explains Torsellini. “The play of reflections will multiply people and things, and among the faces that cover the parallelepipeds, there will also be the typical geometries of the master Marcello Morandini.”
All the surroundings of the square will be reflected in the parallelepipeds: the basilica, the buildings, the history of the city. But also the future and nature, with trees and grass outside the glass parallelepipeds. It will be possible to move inside the installation, and a specific evening lighting will make the experience even more suggestive.
For the installation, they made use of the synergy of a large group of companies and local professionals, members of the BNI network, who made their skills available: in these days they are working hard in front of the Basilica.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
diadora su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Inseguito per giorni, finisce in manette il boss dello spaccio nelle valli
Damiano Franzetti su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
carlo196 su Una sforbiciata, e la Lega perde il "Nord"
diadora su Due imprenditori della grande distribuzione alle spalle del nuovo Calcio Varese
Felice su Torna la pioggia: settimana con l’ombrello
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.