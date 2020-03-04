4 great ideas for decorating a small garden

Furnishing a green space with care and style, no matter how small, is essential to make the most of good weather. However, it is an undertaking that cannot be underestimated because it is not easy to find the right balance between functional and stylish needs. If you too are looking for advice and ideas to furnish and beautify your garden, you are in the right place.

Continue reading this short guide to find 4 great ideas and tips for decorating an outdoor green space, even a small one.

Choose a style

When you start designing your garden, choose the style you like best. For green areas there are different styles to choose from such as, for example, country, shabby chic, Japanese Zen, Provencal, ethnic, modern, vintage, tropical, classic and more. Take inspiration from gardening shops, florists but also from magazines, websites and TV programs. Do a bit of research to understand what you like and what you don’t like, what elements to put in the garden, how to organize the space. In this regard, when designing your garden, you should take the measurements with the meter and put them on paper to understand how to arrange all the elements.

Take care of the flowers and the lawn

A green space cannot be defined as such if there is no green. When you are looking for garden furniture, you should start by sowing the lawn at the beginning of spring. It’s not enough: add a hedge and small shrubs along the perimeter also for security and privacy reasons. In a shop dedicated to gardening you can also buy flower bulbs, aromatic plants and everything you need to give life to the garden as you imagined it.

Add a small wooden house

Even though the space is small, it is worth adding more functional elements. Few people know that there are many types of wooden houses to find even the smallest one. As well adding an extra touch of style, you also have a spot that allows you, for example, to keep all the tools you need in the garden tidy. To tidy up, it is essential to have a natural wood shed that can also become a bicycle shed or a workshop dedicated to DIY. These are ideal solutions especially in the most classic and rustic furnishing styles where the main element is wood.

Install a sun cover

In order to enjoy good weather to the full, consider also installing a sun cover. This is essential to protect you from the sun’s rays during the central hours of the day when they become naturally more intense. There are several covers to consider depending on the style you choose. If you’ve put all your money on wood, it’s absolutely not worth buying a metal gazebo because it has nothing to do with anything else.